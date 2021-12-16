Logo
DISH and FreedomFi Collaborate on First Community-Driven, Neutral Host CBRS 5G Hotspot Network

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Companies will pilot the world's first community-driven neutral host CBRS 5G hotspot network

PR Newswire

BOULDER, Colo. and LITTLETON, Colo., Dec. 16, 2021

BOULDER, Colo. and LITTLETON, Colo., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH (NYSE:DISH) and FreedomFi, an open 5G networking company, will collaborate on a pilot program that may provide DISH's current and future wireless customers with access to the world's first community-driven, neutral host CBRS hotspot network. This collaboration furthers DISH's position that the next generation of wireless networks can be cloud-native open source platforms, leveraging OpenRAN.

Open source platforms unlock innovation among developers - providing better and faster-to-market products and services. The collaboration between DISH and FreedomFi will help encourage individuals and communities to take part in their connectivity future.

"As DISH deploys our own smart 5G network across the country, we seek partners who are innovative, regardless of whether they are one of the largest technology providers in the world or a startup with a disruptive idea, like FreedomFi," said Chris Ergen, head of the Office of Innovation, DISH Wireless. "We are fully committed to our buildout and view this pilot as a valuable opportunity to further connectivity, innovation and openness. Our pilot program with FreedomFi leverages CBRS GAA spectrum, as well as the open source Magma Core, which was developed with key contributions by Facebook Connectivity."

"DISH is working with us to enable the use of GAA CBRS spectrum to pioneer an entirely new way to connect people and things," said Joey Padden, CTO and co-founder, FreedomFi "The CBRS-based 5G hotspots will be deployed by individuals, creating opportunities for users, partners, and the entire ecosystem."

DISH and FreedomFi will also actively work on a bilateral roaming agreement.

Both companies believe a diverse and robust open ecosystem is essential to unlocking innovation and the full economic benefits of next generation connectivity.

About FreedomFi

FreedomFi is an open 5G company that offers the easiest path toward open source Private LTE or 5G networks. Be it for Fixed Wireless Access, Enterprise Wireless or Mobile Broadband, just plug in any commodity small cell into a FreedomFi Gateway and start managing a private wireless network via a SaaS-hosted portal.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 200 company.

For company information, visit about.dish.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA07404&sd=2021-12-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dish-and-freedomfi-collaborate-on-first-community-driven-neutral-host-cbrs-5g-hotspot-network-301446296.html

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA07404&Transmission_Id=202112160900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA07404&DateId=20211216
