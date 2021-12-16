Advanced Container Technologies Established in One of the Fastest Growing Industries in the World

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Advanced Container Technologies Established in One of the Fastest Growing Industries in the World

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Cannabis packaging market forecast to reach $14.34 billion, providing rich opportunities for companies already entrenched in the sector

PR Newswire

CORONA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021

CORONA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), reported the global cannabis packaging market is expected to reach $14.34 Billion by 2028, according to analysis by Reports and Data.

The analysis forecasts a 1700% rise in cannabis users by the end of 2026, with packaging likely observing a whopping 26.42 % growth in the forecasted period.

However, there are significant barriers to entry in the cannabis packaging market, giving an advantage to companies already established in the sector. These barriers include developing a thorough knowledge of the myriad of regulations that govern cannabis packaging (which differ in each state), and child-resistance requirements.

For cannabis brands, getting packaging right is critical to their success, yet highly challenging. Numerous federal, state, and local agencies and regulatory authorities have oversight authority over cannabis products. And each imposes its own rules.

Furthermore, there exists a wide variety of packaging types in the sector, from flexible bags, rigid cardboard containers, and glass jars, to solutions for pre-rolls, waxes, tinctures, infused food products, and more. Ultimately, even companies with packaging experience in other markets may find it challenging to enter the cannabis sector.

Doug Heldoorn, CEO of Advanced Container Technologies, said he finds the market ripe with opportunities.

"We have an established presence in the cannabis market along with patented products and a vast array of customizable solutions," Heldoorn commented. "Additionally, we have expertise in cannabis regulations, so our packaging not only looks great and sells more products, but is also fully compliant."

For more information on Advanced Container Technologies, call: (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

About ACTX

Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. provides packaging solutions, controlled environment farms called GrowPods, lighting equipment, nutrients, humidity control inserts, lighters, accessories, plus private labeling and branding services.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes predictions or information considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments but are subject to uncertainties that could cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. The Company is not obligated to revise any statements in light of new information or events.

Contact:
(951) 381-2555
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA09787&sd=2021-12-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advanced-container-technologies-established-in-one-of-the-fastest-growing-industries-in-the-world-301446564.html

SOURCE Advanced Container Technologies, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA09787&Transmission_Id=202112160914PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA09787&DateId=20211216
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment