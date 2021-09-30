Logo
Newmark Valuation & Advisory Accelerates Global Expansion with Hiring of Industry Expert Stuart Logan

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 16, 2021

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark announces the hiring of Stuart Logan, MRICS as Executive Managing Director forits Valuation & Advisory ("V&A") practice in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Based in London, Logan is responsible for leading Newmark V&A's EMEA expansion team, as the practice scales internationally.

Newmark_Group_Stuart_Logan.jpg

Newmark Valuation & Advisory Accelerates Global Expansion with Hiring of CRE Veteran Stuart Logan

Newmark V&A has established itself as a dominant, top-tier strategic valuation practice in the Americas by structuring its platform with specialized, vertical asset class business lines. Following a period of growth, during which V&A added more than 65 offices and 550 employees over five years, the group is entering new international markets. Logan, who will report to V&A President John Busi, MAI, FRICS, will extend Newmark V&A's platform to EMEA by recruiting trusted and recognized experts in the industry as geographic and asset class specialists. Integral to the ongoing expansion is Newmark V&A's continued enhancement of its proprietary technology product suite, which automates and streamlines appraisal components for greater speed, efficiency and quality.

"Stuart and I have known each other and worked together for decades, fostering a foundation of trust and knowledge that is critical to our strategic growth plans," said Busi, "Armed with Stuart's extensive experience, Newmark V&A is ideally positioned to leverage its recent successes and build a highly successful global platform."

V&A's expansion underscores Newmark's broader global growth strategy, as the company bolsters numerous business verticals by reinvesting in service enhancements, acquisitions and senior-level hires in major markets throughout the world.

Prior to joining Newmark, Logan held several prominent roles during his 25-year tenure at Cushman & Wakefield, where he was most recently an International Partner and member of its European leadership team. His previous roles included Co-Head of Cross-Border Valuation and Advisory for EMEA, Head of V&A in Italy and EMEA Risk Lead, where he oversaw a business of 500 professionals across 19 countries. Logan also founded the company's European self storage valuation team.

"I am thrilled to reunite with John Busi and other exceptional Newmark leaders," said Logan. "After witnessing Newmark V&A's impressive growth, I am excited to leverage its network, technology and resources for this strategic EMEA expansion."

About Newmark
Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues in excess of $2.5 billion for the trailing twelve months ending September 30, 2021. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from over 160 offices with approximately 6,200 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Newmark_Group_Inc_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY09654&sd=2021-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newmark-valuation--advisory-accelerates-global-expansion-with-hiring-of-industry-expert-stuart-logan-301446083.html

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY09654&Transmission_Id=202112161000PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY09654&DateId=20211216
