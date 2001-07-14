Logo
Guild Esports PLC: Trading Commences on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Just now
Article's Main Image

Guild Esports PLC

("Guild Esports" or "the Company")

Trading Commences on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States

Guild Esports (LSE: GILD), a global team organisation and lifestyle brand, is pleased to announce that following approval from the OTC Market Group Inc. trading in the Company’s shares commenced on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker symbol “GULDF”. The Company’s shares will continue to trade on the London Stock Exchange.

The OTCQB offers transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage companies that have met a minimum bid price test, are current in their financial reporting and have undergone an annual verification and management certification process.

Trading on the US OTC market has no impact on existing Guild Esports’ ordinary shares trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and no new ordinary shares will be issued as part of the cross-trade. Guild Esports will continue to make announcements through a Regulatory Information Service in the UK and will have no Sarbanes-Oxley or SEC reporting requirements.

Kal Hourd, Chief Executive of Guild, said: “Guild is thrilled to begin trading on the OTCQB Venture Market. The cross-trading of the ordinary shares from London will provide the Company with increased access to US institutional and retail investors and a broader shareholder base. US investors will now have the opportunity to share in the Company's growth as the esports market gains momentum.”

US investors can find real-time quotes and market information for Guild at www.otcmarkets.com and access current company news and developments.

David Beckham, co-owner of Guild, said: “It has been great to see Guild start to make its mark with top rankings across all teams and some great commercial partners like Subway and Samsung. It will be exciting to see this next stage in Guild’s development.”

Jonathan Dickson, VP of International Corporate Services at OTC Markets, said: “We are delighted to welcome Guild Esports plc to the OTCQB Market. The OTC Market supports international companies seeking to strengthen visibility and transparency in the US public market. Trading on the London Stock Exchange and on the OTCQB Market will enable Guild to efficiently build global investor awareness and provide US investors with a seamless trading facility, enabling them to more easily trade through the broker of their choice.”

About Guild Esports:

Guild Esports PLC is a global fan-focused team organisation and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner. Our in-house training academy aims to attract and nurture the best esports talent, and our goal is to provide the ultimate entertainment experience alongside a distinctive lifestyle brand authentic to the esports community worldwide. Guild is led by an experienced management team of esports veterans and co-owned by David Beckham. The Company is headquartered in the UK and its shares are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: GILD). Please visit www.guildesports.com for more information.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211216005533r2&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005533/en/

