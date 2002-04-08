Logo
CareCloud Launches All-New Interoperability and Data Exchange Solution for Healthcare Organizations

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CareCloud Connector gives vendors and systems integrators access to a myriad of HIT systems via its integration engine

SOMERSET, N.J., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. ( MTBC) ( MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide has released CareCloud Connector, a next-generation interface and data management engine, and the first product within its CareCloud Conductor suite. CareCloud Connector enables healthcare organizations with ready-to-use integrations that improve data management and deployment speed, while offering better interface visibility and control.

“We have been a leading healthcare IT innovator for almost two decades, providing solutions that improve financial, clinical, and patient outcomes, at scale, and a partner to a wide array of healthcare organizations,” said Hadi Chaudhry, CEO and President, CareCloud. “Today we are introducing our proprietary, turn-key integration technology platform to help healthcare ecosystem partners leverage the same tools we ourselves use to manage our business across hundreds of unique integrations spanning thousands of locations.”

As the U.S. healthcare industry’s data exchange regulations continue to evolve and vendors prepare to comply with provisions in the Cures Act, legacy integration tools will hinder progress. CareCloud Connector provides a seamless, scalable, and centralized platform with APIs, allowing healthcare IT vendors, medical billing organizations, and digital health companies to overcome interoperability challenges and effectively manage data integration and transmission hurdles. Connector includes a library of industry-tested, ready-to-use integrations, interfaces, and customizable tools in a convenient SaaS offering.

"As one of the industry’s first true libraries of plug-and-play integration and customizable tools, CareCloud Connector transforms laborious developmental projects into simple and secure activations,” said Adeel Sarwar, Chief Technology Officer, CareCloud. “Connector makes data exchange and management simple and cost-effective for industry participants.”

"Healthcare organizations often struggle with managing hundreds of interface requests and data migration challenges. Couple this with the complexities of new regulatory requirements embedded in the Cures Act and you set the stage for a solution like Connector,” said David Botero, Director of Integrations, CareCloud. “Connector allows us to close interoperability gaps for industry participants. We are proud to be a leader in integration consolidation, empowering health organizations and service providers to comply with new interoperability requirements while saving money and resting easy, knowing that a leading publicly-traded healthcare IT vendor is taking care of the hard work for them."

CareCloud Connector is the first solution launching under CareCloud’s new technology suite, CareCloud Conductor. Conductor is a family of technologies designed to support interoperability, connectivity, and data transformation. CareCloud plans to unveil more products in the Conductor suite in 2022 with the launch of additional innovative solutions to support the growing prominence of health IT developers and investments in digital health.

To learn more about integrations facilitated by CareCloud Connector visit https://carecloud.com/connector.

About CareCloud
CareCloud ( MTBC) ( MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com.

Follow CareCloud on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:
Bill Korn
Chief Financial Officer
CareCloud
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Matt Kreps
Managing Director
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media Inquiries:
Kaitlyn Mode
Corporate Communications Manager
CareCloud
[email protected]

