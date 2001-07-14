ArrowSphere Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

Arrow Electronics, Inc. ( NYSE:ARW, Financial) announced that its award-winning cloud marketplace and management platform, ArrowSphere, has been certified ISO 27001, confirming the platform meets the highest international standards for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving its information security posture.

“The ISO 27001 certification provides external validation of our rigorous standards and is a demonstration of our ongoing commitment to helping ensure the highest levels of security and reliability,” said Eric Gourmelen, vice president, IT, of Arrow’s global enterprise computing solutions cloud business. “This seal of approval gives our customers even more confidence in our industry-leading platform, assuring them that we follow all the best practices in cybersecurity.”

The rigorous standard sets more than 100 requirements for the creation of a comprehensive information security management system, or ISMS. To achieve the ISO 27001 certification, organizations must demonstrate a systematic and documented approach to protecting and managing sensitive company and customer information. Certification assures data protection through implemented controls for data integrity, infrastructure resiliency, business continuity, disaster recovery and more.

ArrowSphere helps channel partners to manage, differentiate and scale their cloud business. It simplifies the operational complexity of delivering hybrid multi-cloud solutions while providing the business intelligence that IT solution providers need to drive growth.

ArrowSphere was recently named a Strong Performer in The Forrester New Wave™: Marketplace Development Platforms, Q4 2021 report. Read the full report here.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 180,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2020 sales of $29 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005805/en/