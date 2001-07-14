Logo
Citi Signs Sale Agreement with Insigneo

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Citi and Insigneo announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which the Miami-based independent broker-dealer and Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) will acquire Citi International Financial Services, LLC (CIFS) and Citi Asesores de Inversion Uruguay S.A. (Citi Asesores).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005643/en/

The sale of CIFS, a Puerto Rico-based broker-dealer, and Citi Asesores, an investment advisory firm in Uruguay’s free-trade zone, is subject to regulatory approvals. Citi will maintain all existing bank deposit relationships with wealth clients moving to Insigneo. In addition, Citi and Insigneo have agreed to explore for Citi to offer banking services to Insigneo’s existing clients. Citi’s strong presence in Puerto Rico and Uruguay, serving institutional clients, remains unchanged.

Scott Schroeder, Head of U.S. International Personal Bank at Citi, said, “This sale allows us to simplify our wealth business. At the same time, we saw an opportunity to continue to provide our clients with best-in-class retail banking while they seamlessly continue to work locally with their investment professionals, who upon close will move to Insigneo, which offers a broad spectrum of investment products and wealth management capabilities.”

Raul Henriquez, Chairman and CEO of Insigneo, commented, “We are extremely happy to incorporate CIFS and Citi Asesores into Insigneo Financial Group’s growing platform, and we are pleased to continue our relationship with Citi as a banking services provider for our new clients.”

Insigneo, a leading independent wealth management firm based in Miami with offices in key markets in Latin America, has a growing list of investment professionals serving clients worldwide.

Citi’s U.S. International Personal Bank is an important part of the growing U.S. Consumer Wealth team and the bank remains deeply committed to Latin America, where Citi has operated for more than a century and built an unmatched network across 21 countries. Citi’s U.S. Consumer Wealth business will continue to serve clients using the Citigroup Global Markets Inc. broker dealer.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: %40Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com%2Fciti | Blog: http%3A%2F%2Fblog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com%2Fciti | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fciti.

About Insigneo

Insigneo empowers Investment Professionals managing clients around the world with a comprehensive menu of services and technology that focus on wealth management, multi-family offices and institutional services. Insigneo manages over $13 billion in client assets with a growing list of over 200 financial advisors, serving more than 13,000 clients globally. Insigneo is an international leader for independent financial services. Additional information may be found at www.insigneo.com

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211215005643r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005643/en/

