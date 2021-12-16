Logo
Ally Financial schedules release of fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 16, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) has scheduled the release of its fourth quarter and full year financial results for Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The press release will be issued at 7:30 a.m. ET via PR Newswire and on the Ally Press Room website (http://media.ally.com).

Ally will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET to review the company's performance. The call will include a review of the results, followed by a question and answer session.Conference Call Information: Conference call participation is available via webcast or dial-in. The webcast will be live on Ally's Investor Relations website in the Events & Presentations section (http://www.ally.com/about/investor/events-presentations/index.html). In order to join the conference via dial-in, please pre-register via the following link at least 15 minutes before the call begins: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8819508. Upon registration, you will be provided with the conference dial-in number as well as the direct event passcode and a unique registrant ID.

The presentation and financial supplement will be posted in the Events & Presentations section of Ally's Investor Relations website on Jan. 21, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.

Archive: A taped replay of this call will be made available from noon ET on Jan. 21, 2022, until Jan. 28, 2022. Please dial 855-859-2056 (or +1-404-537-3406 for international access) and enter the conference ID code 8819508 to access the taped replay. A replay of the webcast will also be made available on the Ally Investor Relations website.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a digital financial services company committed to its promise to "Do It Right" for its consumer, commercial and corporate customers. Ally is composed of an industry-leading independent auto finance and insurance operation, an award-winning digital direct bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, which offers mortgage lending, point-of-sale personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products), a corporate finance business for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. A relentless ally for all things money, Ally helps people save well and earn well, so they can spend for what matters. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further images and news on Ally, please visit http://media.ally.com.

Contacts:

Daniel Eller
Ally Investor Relations
704-444-5216
[email protected]

Jillian Palash
Ally Communications (Media)
704-644-6201
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DE08871&sd=2021-12-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-financial-schedules-release-of-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-financial-results-301445956.html

SOURCE Ally Financial

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE08871&Transmission_Id=202112161000PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE08871&DateId=20211216
