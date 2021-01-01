Financial Advisor Diane Johnston joins UBS in Jericho, NY

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Financial Advisor and Endowments and Foundations Consultant, Diane Johnston, has joined the firm in Jericho, New York.

Diane has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, bringing sophisticated solutions to investors and positioning them for optimal outcomes. Her practice is focused on business owners, entrepreneurs, ERISA plans, endowments, and foundations.

“We’re excited to welcome Diane to UBS,” said Amanda Librizzi, Jericho, NY Branch Manager at UBS Wealth Management USA. “Her experience and dedication to clients will be a great addition to our business, and we look forward to having her help us continue to expand our client offering in Long Island and beyond.”

Diane is an active member of the Long Island community. She is the President of the Long Island Chapter for the Exit Planning Exchange (“XPX”) which supports local entrepreneurs in building valuable businesses and assists them in preparing and executing a successful transition.

Additionally, Diane is a passionate anti-human trafficking advocate and serves on the Board of Directors for UNITAS, an international humanitarian organization that works to provide solutions in the Fight Against Human Trafficking.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ubs.com

© UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005076/en/