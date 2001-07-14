INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Everbridge, Inc. (“Everbridge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EVBG) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

On December 9, 2021, Everbridge announced the resignation of its CEO. A Bloomberg report noted that the “timing and uncertainty around the circumstances of [the CEO’s] departure combined with the company’s guidance introduces a high degree of uncertainty into the story,” and that there are “more questions than answers at this point.”

On this news, Everbridge’s stock fell $52.37, or 45%, to close at $63 per share on December 10, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Everbridge securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

