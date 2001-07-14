MSG Entertainment Names Deirdre Latour Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. ( NYSE:MSGE, Financial) (“MSG Entertainment”) today announced that Deirdre Latour, a seasoned communications executive with more than 25 years of industry experience, has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer, effective January 3. Ms. Latour will oversee all external communications and public relations activities across MSG Entertainment’s portfolio of assets, as well as Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) (“MSG Sports”).

A leader in live entertainment, MSG Entertainment features renowned venues, entertainment brands, and regional sports and entertainment networks. The Company has also unveiled plans for state-of-the-art venues, called MSG Sphere, and is currently building its first venue in Las Vegas. MSG Sports is a professional sports company featuring teams including the New York Knicks and Rangers.

As head of the Communications department, Ms. Latour will be responsible for leading all communications functions, including public relations activities for venues, live entertainment and productions, and sports teams; financial reporting; issues management; and other corporate matters. She will be charged with directing the development and execution of effective strategies that advance the Companies’ key priorities, strengthen its brands, and protect its assets. As a member of the executive management team she will also provide senior counsel to ensure that all activities support key business objectives and will serve as chief spokesperson on important press matters.

Jim Dolan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MSG Entertainment, said: “We are pleased to welcome Deirdre to MSG. We have some of the most recognizable entertainment and sports properties in the world – which garner significant media interest. Her experience developing and executing successful communications strategies on a global stage will be an asset as both MSG Entertainment and MSG Sports continue to pursue their respective growth plans.”

Ms. Latour said: “I am thrilled to be joining MSG – an organization with world-class brands I have long admired. I look forward to working with my colleagues across MSG Entertainment and MSG Sports to help ensure we continue delivering impactful, strategic communications that enhance our visibility, strengthen our connections to our audiences, and support key growth initiatives.”

Ms. Latour succeeds Kimberly Kerns, who made the decision to leave her role as Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer earlier this year. Ms. Kerns agreed to stay with the Company until a successor was found, and will remain in this role until December 31.

“Kim has played a critical role in MSG’s evolution, including supporting the creation of MSG Entertainment and MSG Sports as standalone sports and entertainment companies, and the launch of our MSG Sphere initiative. We are grateful for her contributions over the last 10 years, as well as her continued commitment during this transition period, and wish her well as she pursues her next chapter,” Mr. Dolan continued.

Ms. Latour joins MSG Entertainment following a career that includes broad experience working with prominent global companies. Most recently, she served as President of Edelman New York, overseeing the communications firm’s largest office worldwide. Prior to joining Edelman, Ms. Latour was Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Pearson, a leading learning content and publishing company. At Pearson, Ms. Latour was responsible for building Pearson’s global communications strategy across financial communications, investor relations, sustainability and social impact, employee communications, government relations, research and insights, and brand. She also served as a strategic advisor to the CEO and the Board of Directors and was a member of the executive leadership team.

Prior to joining Pearson, Ms. Latour spent 14 years at GE in roles of increasing responsibility. In her last role as Vice President, Senior Advisor and Chief Communications Officer, Ms. Latour was responsible for GE’s communications function globally, including financial communications, public relations, sustainability, public affairs, talent development, and helping to shape the company’s strategy and culture. She also served as a strategic advisor to the CEO and other senior leadership on major internal and external events, news, mergers and acquisitions, investor issues, and company priorities.

Ms. Latour started her communications career at Porter Novelli, followed by Edelman, where her experiences included working on global brands across consumer, media, entertainment, and sports industries. Ms. Latour has been recognized with several industry honors including PR Week’s “Power List” and PR News’ “Corporate PR Person of the Year.”

Ms. Latour received her B.A. from College of the Holy Cross.

