Installed Building Products Foundation Gives $1.3 Million in 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

During its third year, the Installed Building Products Foundation – established by Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE: IBP), an industry-leading installer of insulation and building products – donated $1.3 million in 2021 in grants to nonprofits.

The grants went to 29 organizations in the United States including 12 nonprofit organizations right here in Ohio, five of which are in central Ohio. Each nonprofit provides home-building or renovation services for those in need. The major grantee recipients included nonprofits in Columbus, Ohio where IBP is headquartered, as well as across the country: Park City, Utah; Arlington, Frisco and McKinney, Texas; Las Vegas, NV; Maumee, Cincinnati and Perrysburg, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Fla.; San Diego, Calif.; and Columbus, Ga.

Local grantees included Compassion Outreach Ministries of Ohio, ModCon Living, Ronald McDonald House of Central Ohio, Homeport, and Habitat for Humanity Mid-Ohio.

“This year’s grantees represent a wide range of impact in each community, and we could not be prouder to be a partner in their efforts,” said IBP Foundation President Kelly Clifford Riehl. “Looking back at the past three years since the Foundation’s creation, we’re incredibly thankful to be able to serve the communities in which our employees live and work. As our communities continue to navigate new challenges, we remain dedicated to supporting them in their times of need.”

For more information, or to apply for community grants, visit installedbuildingproducts.com%2Fcommunity.

About the Installed Building Products Foundation

Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest new residential insulation installers and is a diversified installer of complementary building products. The Installed Building Products Foundation was started by and for IBP employees and their communities in 2019, and since its inception, alongside IBP corporate funds, has donated $4.6 million through its scholarship program, employee financial assistance, major grants, and matching gift options. For more information, visit installedbuildingproducts.com/community.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest new residential insulation installers and is a diversified installer of complementary building products, including waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors and other products for residential and commercial builders located in the continental United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation process for its customers, from direct purchase and receipt of materials from national manufacturers to its timely supply of materials to job sites and quality installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial building projects from its national network of over 190 branch locations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005769/en/

