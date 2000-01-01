Larry Robbins Boosts Bet on Top Holding Bausch Health

Following a reduction in the third quarter, Glenview Capital Management’s Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio) disclosed earlier this week he boosted his stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. ( BHC, Financial) by 9.13%.

Striving to deliver attractive absolute returns, the guru’s New York-based hedge fund focuses on deep fundamental research and individual security selection. It operates the Glenview Fund, which is a long-short strategy, and the Glenview Opportunity Fund, which is more concentrated. Most of its investments are in U.S. stocks, but it does have some exposure to Western Europe as well.

According to GuruFocus Real-Time Picks, a Premium feature, Robbins invested in 1.43 million shares of the Canadian company on Dec. 9, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.64%. The stock traded for an average price of $24.76 per share on the day of the transaction.

The investor now holds 17.07 million shares of Bausch total, which account for 7.7% of the equity portfolio and is his second-largest holding as of the end of the third quarter. GuruFocus estimates he has gained 4.5% on the investment since establishing it in the third quarter of 2018.

Formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, the pharmaceutical company, which specializes in skin diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, eye health and neurology, has a $9.09 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $25.36 on Thursday with a forward price-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a price-sales ratio of 1.1.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is fairly valued currently based on its historical ratios, past performance and future earnings projections.

Bausch Health reported its third-quarter results on Nov. 2. The company posted earnings of 52 cents per share on $2.11 billion in revenue, which was an improvement from the prior-year quarter.

Chairman and CEO Joseph Papa also provided an update on the company’s strategic alternatives process that will “unlock value” as it spins off two of its businesses.

“We are excited to announce that, subject to market conditions and other approvals, we expect to launch the proposed IPO of our Solta Medical business in December 2021 or January 2022, and following that, we expect to launch the Bausch + Lomb IPO approximately 30 days later, also subject to market conditions and other approvals,” he said.

GuruFocus rated Bausch Health’s financial strength 2 out of 10 on the back of weak interest coverage and a low Altman Z-Score of 0.04, warning that the company could be in danger of bankruptcy if it does not improve its liquidity. The return on invested capital is also eclipsed by the weighted average cost of capital, indicating the company is struggling to create value as it grows.

The company’s profitability fared better with a 4 out of 10 rating even though the operating margin is declining and its returns on equity, assets and capital underperform over half of its competitors. Bausch also has a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 4 out of 9, implying that conditions are typical for a stable company. Although revenue per share has declined over the past several years, it still has a predictability rank of one out of five stars. GuruFocus data shows that companies with this rating return an average of 1.1% annually over a 10-year period.

Of the gurus invested in Bausch Health, Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest stake with 9.49% of its outstanding shares. John Paulson (Trades, Portfolio), ValueAct Holdings LP (Trades, Portfolio), Leon Cooperman (Trades, Portfolio), Francis Chou (Trades, Portfolio) and Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) also have significant positions in the stock.

Portfolio composition

Around 60% of Robbins’ $5.46 billion equity portfolio is invested in the health care space as of Sept. 30, with all other sectors having much smaller representations.

Other drug manufacturers the guru was invested in as of the end of the third quarter included Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. ( TAK, Financial), Organon & Co. ( OGN, Financial), Amgen Inc. ( AMGN, Financial) and Endo International PLC ( ENDP, Financial).