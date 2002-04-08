PURA Revenue Model Comes Into Focus As Company Pursues $18 Billion Hemp Market

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today confirmed a 2022 $1 million revenue forecast for its hemp business with a revenue upside potential to $10 million by year end 2022.

PURA is targeting the industrial hemp market with a cooperative branding strategy founded largely on hemp’s potential sustainability impact.

PURA has established a new business model to build an industrial hemp business with 3 sources of revenue – education, branding and partnerships.

PURA’s revenue model is coming into focus as PURA’s licensing revenue grows from the ongoing sales of EVERx CBD Sports Beverage sold by North American Cannabis Holding’s Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) under a licensing deal from PURA. PURA’s licensing revenue is also getting another boost as PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) now has its “RX” brand CBD nutraceutical products for sale direct to consumers on www.usmj.com .

The CBD market alone is anticipated to grow to $13 billion by 2028 , and the Green Technology and Sustainability Market is expected to expand from $9 billion reported in 2021 to over $41 billion by 2028 . The industrial hemp industry alone, to include the portion of CBD exclusively from hemp, is anticipated to grow to $18 billion by 2026 .

PURA has launched an initiative to build a cooperative of hemp growers and processers all selling under one brand name, Farmersville Hemp, similar to the way that Sun-Maid Raisins collectively markets for growers all selling under one brand name.

PURA plans to establish Farmersville Hemp brand first providing education on the overall potential of leveraging industrial hemp solutions to garner the economic value from implementing sustainable solutions.

Every ton of hemp removes 1.7 tons of carbon form the atmosphere. Cotton requires 50% more water than hemp to grow. These are just a couple of small examples of the sustainable benefits with economic incentives from implementing hemp strategies.

The initial $1 million in revenue forecasted for next year conservatively only encompasses revenue coming from its education line of business which is designed to ignite the revenue potential of the branding and partnership business lines. Management indicates the branding and particularly the partnership lines of business have a high potential of contributing revenue next year. Accordingly, management has indicated the possibility that the initial revenue forecast maybe revised upward more than once in the course of 2022.

PURA recently announced conditions are solidifying that could lead to the company realizing more revenue than its forecasted $1 million in 2022. The current outlook for the potential increase could lead to the company realizing up to $10 million in revenue. The most substantial increase coming from PURA’s partnership revenue potential.

PURA expects to generate revenue through select strategic partnerships, some of which are already established and disclosed on PURA's financial statement.

PURA has acquired a 5% interest in Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) an innovative copacker that has developed a standout expertise in the packaging of hemp extract infused consumable products. PURA expects the partnership with Alkame to be strategic to the development of the Farmersville Brand as Alkame provides key services to Farmersville Brand co-op participants.

PURA has also made a $1 million strategic investment through a limited partnership in a company providing cannabis growing supplies. Again, PURA expects the partnership to be strategic to the development of the Farmersville Brand. This cannabis growing supply company is anticipated to go public through an IPO next year.

In both instances, PURA expects the partnerships not only to be strategic to the development of the Farmersville Brand, but also to present opportunities for PURA's investment in the partnerships to be monetized with potentially substantial ROIs.

