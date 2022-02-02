Logo
Lincoln Financial Group to Report Fourth Quarter Earnings

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Lincoln Financial Group (

NYSE:LNC, Financial) announced today that it will report its fourth quarter earnings after market close on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Earnings materials, including fourth quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Statistical Supplement, will be available on the company’s Investor Relations web page at www.lfg.com%2Finvestor after market close on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

Conference Call Information

Webcast Participants

The conference call will be broadcast live through the company website at www.lfg.com%2Fwebcast. Please log on at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register and download any necessary streaming media software.

Phone/Question and Answer Session Participants

Due to changes implemented by our conference call provider, you must now pre-register to participate via phone at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.directeventreg.com%2Fregistration%2Fevent%2F4647058. You will receive a confirmation email that includes a dial-in number and unique Registrant ID. For security purposes, please do not share your Registrant ID.

Replay

A replay of the call will be available by 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 3, 2022 at www.lfg.com%2Fwebcast. Audio replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 3, 2022 through 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 10, 2022. To access the re-broadcast, dial: (855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International). Enter conference code 4647058.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (

NYSE:LNC, Financial) and its affiliates. The company had $322 billion in end-of-period account values as of September 30, 2021. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.lfg.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005678/en/

