Visium Technologies Appoints New Board Member

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Solomon Adote; a US State Government Chief Security Officer joins Cyber and data analytics firm

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VISM), today announced that, effective today, the company has appointed Mr. Solomon Adote to the company's Board of Directors. Mr. Adote is an accomplished senior executive with over 20 years of experience in security and information systems. In his Board capacity, Mr. Adote will contribute to product development, as well as advising Visium on a variety of business development opportunities.

"Mr. Adote brings a great blend of organizational and tactical information security experience that will be invaluable as we implement solutions for specific customer use cases for our customers", said Mark Lucky, Visium's CEO. "His background and experience as a Chief Security Officer is hugely helpful to the Company. Solomon is engaged in the cyber warfare battle every day in his role with the State of Delaware, and he has invaluable real-world insights into the use and value of TruContextTM".

Mr. Adote added, "State and Local government organizations are facing an adversary that is well resourced, trained, and very motivated. These state organizations are defending the critical digital government services they provide and the constituent data they are stewards of, with very limited financial and people resources; most without the elite skills or the numbers to match their adversaries. They need help, and TruContext can provide that help. It can be the cybersecurity equivalent of the very popular social media influencer "Khaby" who is known for pointing out the obvious. TruContext points out the bad actors like; "here". This capability will add value to not just government entities, but businesses of all sizes and I consider my role on the board as an extension of my public service, to ensure this solution meets and exceeds the needs of the teams that urgently need it."

Mr. Adote brings great experience designing comprehensive information security programs and deploying some of the industry's leading technologies. He has also developed hybrid-managed and in-house Security Operations Centers (SOC) and led the architecture and implementation of secure computing environments for both public and private clouds. Prior to his role with the State of Delaware, he led FMC, Inc.'s global IT cyber security team for six years. He was responsible for the security of a complex, 90-site international manufacturing and corporate network. His team covered all aspects of cyber security -from network security, application security, incident response, identity, and access lifecycle management, to internet and remote access. Solomon also previously worked as an IT security technical lead at QVC Inc., the third-largest e-commerce company in North America, where he secured a dynamic Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliant credit card processing environment with a web presence in multiple countries.

Mr. Adote's educational accomplishments include a Master of Science in Computer Information Technology degree from Regis University and various industry-leading certifications including Computer Information Security Management (CISM), Certified Information System Security Professional (CISSP), Cisco Certified Network Profession in Security (CCNP-S), Certified Ethical Hacker (C|EH), and SANs Firewall Security Analyst, among others.

Solomon.jpg

Solomon Adote, Chief Security Officer

Visiumlogo.jpg

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on global cybersecurity clarity, machine learning, advancing technology and automating services to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, business applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud. For more information, please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

Contact:
Visium Technologies, Inc.
Corporate: Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]

Please send sales queries to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Twitter | Instagram

Corporate Office:
4094 Majestic Lane Suite 360
Fairfax, VA 22033
Phone: 703-273-0383

Investor Relations:
Peter Nicosia
Bull in Advantage, LLC
Phone: 585-703-6565
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Visium Technologies, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/678044/Visium-Technologies-Appoints-New-Board-Member

img.ashx?id=678044

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

