ePlay Digital's Klocked Announces Registration for New York Christmas 10k Now Open

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

ePlay Digital's Klocked Announces Registration for New York Christmas 10k Now Open

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Run or walk with Coach Kelly and sign up to receive New York 10k Medal and T-Shirt

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE:EPY)(OTC:EPYFF)(FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced that the recently released Klocked Fitness App has opened registration for the NYC 10k Hybrid Real-Time Race Experience and Virtual Run taking place on Dec. 25, 2021, at 2:05 PM eastern time / 11:05 AM pacific time.

7NPX7kI1DbN190lK0-vfL_4LYa95Ya_5-a1EnkPmo4aDNQ_nr2ya-vmoNfjDaLQgz07izaEfSWDLgsbtTYQAua9a1moBpIiS3q64mpzBo--KRjiPbI7QRUcxdUCO9V30OxRHxlvt.jpg

Registration is available online or in the Klocked App.

All real-time and virtual participants will receive physical and digital race t-shirts, digital finisher's medals, augmented reality race bib, and placement recognition for overall and division winners. Klocked app participants will be able to choose between teleporting to downtown New York for the real-time race experience on Dec. 25 or the virtual run anytime in December. Klocked users will personalize and send their 3D avatar to New York City on race day to compete live in ePlay's sports metaverse.

"Let's get outside for a virtual walk or run in New York," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "Landmark audio cues, coach Kelly, stunning augmented reality medals, replays, and highlights are all included in race registration fees. Participants will also help raise money for the New York Road Runners Klocked Team for Kids."

Empire-State-Building.pngChrysler-Building-42-and-Lexington.pngBase-of-Empire-State-Building.pngOne-World-Trade-with-Oculus-PATH-station.png

Participants running on race day from anywhere in the world will receive:

  • awesome augmented reality unboxing experience
  • race t-shirt (digital and physical)
  • augmented reality race bib and finisher's medal
  • race audio coaching guide
  • race landmark announcements
  • race placement announcements
  • race placement advancement pacing advice
  • get added to division leaderboard
  • earn points to unlock special features
  • replays and highlights
  • Charitable donation
  • spectator code to send to family and friends to watch the race

*real-time race experience requires Klocked App. Run requirements include iPhone. Headphones are required for augmented reality audio experience.

ePlay has added a special section to the Klocked website to learn more about the Klocked Phenomenal Race Day Experience. In addition, event registration for either (or both) the real-time race and virtual run is available from the following in the Klocked app and at Klocked.me/ny10k.

In addition, special sports and sports metaverse events related to Klocked World, Fan Freak, NFTs, and other upcoming events will be released on Klocked and ePlay website sites as confirmed.

ePlay's mobile games and virtual worlds include Howie Mandel's Howie's Games, Robert Horry's Big Shot Basketball, and ePlay's running app Klocked. The official release announcement of Fan Freak will follow.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.run, sports gaming app Fan Freak, flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

ePlay Released Games

Howie Go Viral - iOS / Android
Outbreak ES - iOS
Outbreak Unlimited - iOS / Android
SwishAR ES - iOS
SwishAR - iOS / Android
Big Shot Basketball - iOS / Android
Big Swish - iOS
Big Shot Swish ES - iOS
Klocked Augmented Reality Fitness App - Klocked.me
Sign up for early access to Fan Freak Sports App

Further Information

Further details are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's profile on the CSE's website at www.thecse.com/

For further media information, or to set up an interview, please contact:

ePlay Digital Inc.
(310) 684-3857‬E-mail: [email protected]
Website: www.eplaydigital.com
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE): Symbol EPY
Deutsche Boerse Xetra - Frankfurt Stock Exchange: Symbol 2NY2; WKN: A2AN4D; ISIN CA26885W1041

SOURCE: ePlay Digital Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/678043/ePlay-Digitals-Klocked-Announces-Registration-for-New-York-Christmas-10k-Now-Open

img.ashx?id=678043

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment