Ameresco Announces Energy Conservation Project Partnership with Merthyr Tydfil Council

Ameresco%2C+Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced its partnership with Merthyr Tydfil Council on a £1.09 million energy conservation project. Ameresco’s partnership with Merthyr Tydfil Council expands the renewable energy company’s presence in the United Kingdom.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005754/en/

Merthyr Tydfil Council’s partnership with cleantech integrator, Ameresco, is estimated to save more than £136,000 annually. (Photo: Business Wire)

Known as the former “Iron Capital of the World,” Merthyr Tydfil is in the process of transforming itself into a modern commercial hub and smart city. With the help of Ameresco, the city council will look to provide solutions across the council’s 31 sites, including upgrades to the town’s aging infrastructure, optimizing the lifespan of the existing equipment, installing nine solar pv systems and 30 LED lighting upgrades, and implementing smart heating and hot water systems.

Implemented upgrades will reduce Merthyr Tydfil’s energy costs, cut carbon emissions and improve the internal environment of buildings for town residents. Once completed, the project is estimated to save the city £136,000 per year and reduce carbon emissions from buildings by 251 tonnes per year. Throughout the survey process, Ameresco adhered to Covid-19 safety protocols to ensure the safety of Merthyr Tydfil Council staff.

“With over one hundred properties in the council’s portfolio, and an energy spend in buildings of over £1.2 million per year, the potential benefits of this project could be significant,” said Judith Jones, chief officer of planning, engineering, estates and neighbourhood services at Merthyr Tydfil Council. “We are delighted to be working with Ameresco as our principal contractor on the project and look forward to optimising the energy efficiency of our properties, to improve the condition of our schools, reduce carbon emissions and save money.”

Improving the well-being and quality of life for Merthyr Tydfil’s residents is a key component of this energy conservation overhaul. The project also marks progress toward Merthyr Tydfil’s goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2030, as outlined by the Welsh government.

“We are excited to help Merthyr Tydfil reach its goals of net zero carbon neutrality,” said Britta MacIntosh, Senior Vice President, Ameresco. “Through our partnership, we hope to not only cut energy costs, but improve the comfort levels for town staff and building users.”

Construction is expected to be completed in March 2022.

To learn more about the Merthyr Tydfil Council project, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ameresco.com%2Fportfolio-item%2Fmerthyr-tdyfil-council-uk%2F.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. ( NYSE:AMRC, Financial) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About Merthyr Tydfil Council

Merthyr Tydfil, one of the most historically fascinating and beautiful regions of Wales is ideally placed between Brecon Beacons National Park and Cardiff the Welsh Capital. It was once the most important town in Wales. Long before Cardiff became capital city and chief commercial centre, Merthyr Tydfil’s pioneering mass iron production made it the hub of Welsh industry, a crucible of innovation and at the very forefront of Britain’s industrial revolution. Merthyr Tydfil has a wealth of historical and cultural attractions: the magnificent Cyfarthfa Castle and Park, Parc Taff Bargoed nature reserve, museums, theatres, libraries, historic churches and chapels and incredible outdoor activity facilities – attracting over 1.7m visitors a year. Today’s Merthyr Tydfil is unbelievably well connected. Its location is one of its many strengths: at the crossroads of Wales’s major transport routes – the A470 South to North Wales trunk road and the A465, the main artery linking Swansea to the Midlands. The effects of climate change are already having an impact in Merthyr Tydfil. As Greenhouse gases have increased Merthyr Tydfil has experienced all of the key symptoms of man-made climate change including erratic weather patterns, air pollution, heatwaves and changes in biodiversity. This has also come with associated economic and social costs as businesses and residents have struggled with issues like flood damage and interruption to their daily lives. Merthyr Tydfil Council will be carrying out a number of Decarbonisation initiatives and projects that reduce the Carbon Emissions of its operations and impacts on Climate Change.

The announcement of a customer’s award of or entry into a project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in our previously reported awarded backlog as of September 30, 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005754/en/