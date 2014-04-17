Star Alliance International Corp. Announces Updates on the Genesis and The Honduras Gold Mine Acquisitions

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 /Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL) ("STAR"). STAR entered into a binding letters of intent to acquire 49% of the "Genesis Gold Extraction System" and 51% of five operating mines in Honduras.

As previously stated The "Genesis Gold Extraction System" accelerates the extraction of gold in oxidized minerals. The process reduces the standard time of extraction from 40 to 120 days down to 24 hours. As a result, costs of production are dramatically reduced. In addition, our system is the only one of its kind and environmentally safe.

The five operating mines in Honduras are currently in production and with the additional financing from STAR the Honduras properties will grow exponentially.

Juan Lemus is the creator of the "Genesis Gold Extraction System" and is one of the principalsof the Honduran mines stated, "I continue to be amazed at the speed in which STAR is working to close these transactions. The energy of their team is exactly what I need to help build these businesses."

Richard Carey, Chairman and CEO of Star Alliance International, commented, "Our team is working 24/7 to close these two transactions as soon as possible. We understand the value of including five producing mines to our portfolio. We also understand how important the Genesis project is and having the only green technology in the world that extracts gold and other minerals from ore. We are so happy to have Juan part of the team. We look forward to updating shareholders as soon as we can."

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company", "we", "us") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014 under the laws of the State of Nevada.

In August 2019, following a change in control, the Company acquired the mining claims, buildings and equipment from Troy Mining Corporation. The Project is located at the base of the "gold mother lode" in one of the three major vein belts where the greatest concentration of minerals settled over the years in California.

Since August 2019, although delayed by Covid 19 and the problems created by the fires in California last year, the Company has worked with the government departments so that a plan of operation of the mine can be submitted and approved.

Our gold estimates have been confirmed by geologists showing significant reserves of gold located in veins within the areas that are covered by our mining leases.

While primarily a gold recovery project, the geologist and assay reports indicate the amount of recoverable silver available in quantity is equal to that of gold which adds significantly to the bottom-line profit.

The Company plans to commence mining as soon as is feasibly possible.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statement of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.

