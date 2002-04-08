TigerGraph Inducted Into JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TigerGraph , provider of a leading graph analytics platform, today announced it has been inducted into the JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation. Each year, the prestigious JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation award recognizes select emerging technology companies for their market innovation, business value, and disruptive product offerings.

“TigerGraph has been a fantastic partner with innovative technology that allows us to help prevent fraud,” said Gill Haus, Chief Information Officer for Consumer & Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase. “The speed and scalability of TigerGraph enable us to identify complex relationships from our rich data sets in real time, which helps us protect the more than 60 million households we serve in the U.S.”

“TigerGraph is enabling forward-looking, global companies like JPMorgan Chase to gain the deep data insights that help solve their most critical business challenges. This award recognizes not only TigerGraph’s contribution but also demonstrates that graph technology is quickly becoming the platform for advanced analytics,” said Dr. Yu Xu, co-founder and CEO of TigerGraph. “We are thrilled to join the Hall of Innovation — and we’re pleased to be recognized among such a distinguished roster of technology companies. We value our successful partnership with JPMorgan Chase, and look forward to many more years of joint innovation.”

The award was presented to TigerGraph at the 13th Annual JPMorgan Technology Innovation Symposium. TigerGraph provides JPMorgan Chase with deeper and more meaningful data-based insights into its clients and transactions.

Graph analytics has quickly become a “must-have” technology for modern enterprises. According to Gartner , “By 2025, graph technologies will be used in 80% of data and analytics innovations, up from 10% in 2021, facilitating rapid decision making across the organization.” Graph has become a critical technology for modern enterprises across nearly every industry including Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Advertising, Media & Entertainment, and more.

TigerGraph continues to advance the graph market while working to democratize graph adoption. Earlier this year, the company raised $105 million in Series C funding, one of the largest funding rounds within the graph database and analytics market, bringing TigerGraph’s total funding raised to over $170 million. During the last 12 months, the company has more than tripled its workforce and has expanded its global footprint throughout North America, EMEA, and APAC.

Learn more about how JPMorgan Chase is combining machine learning and graphs in the Graph + AI Summit session “Graph and Machine-Learning Enhance Trust.”

