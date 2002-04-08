Avenue Securities selects GetFeedback by Momentive to power its voice of the customer program

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Avenue Securities selects GetFeedback by Momentive to power its voice of the customer program

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

With a customer-centric focus, Avenue Securities benefits from the deep integration GetFeedback has with Salesforce® and the simple-to-build dashboards that quickly provide deep insights

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive ( MNTV—formerly SurveyMonkey), a leader in agile experience management, today announced that Avenue Securities, a leading investment brokerage bridging U.S. opportunities with Brazilian retail investors, has selected GetFeedback for its customer experience program.

Avenue Securities is a U.S.-based investment brokerage purpose-built to connect Brazilians to overseas investment and banking solutions. The company wanted to create a customer-centric project management office responsible for ensuring the voice of the customer is heard throughout the company. Avenue Securities chose GetFeedback for its bi-directional integration with Salesforce, easy-to-use features that allow the customer experience (CX) team to manage the program themselves, and the ability to quickly build dashboards for deep insights. GetFeedback will be an integral part of this program and will provide the company with KPIs and insights needed to create better customer experiences.

“In our company, we take the voice of the customer very seriously,” said Breno Reis, Growth and Customer Orchestration Manager at Avenue Securities. Breno explains, “We were looking for a solution that reflected that, and could also be easily integrated into our customer relationship management (CRM) system, Salesforce. GetFeedback gives us the intelligence and practicality that we need to better understand and collect the sentiment of our clients.”

About GetFeedback
GetFeedback is an agile, multichannel CX solution from Momentive that deploys in days, not months, and enables CX teams to deliver great experiences without waiting on long implementations. GetFeedback offers frictionless listening across multiple channels and high response rates. It integrates CX insights and actions into key systems, enabling CX professionals to iterate and scale quickly. GetFeedback is purpose-built for the Salesforce ecosystem and is a top-rated customer feedback solution on the AppExchange. Companies like PUMA, Yeti, Toyota, and Carrefour rely on GetFeedback to deliver customer experiences that set them apart.

About Momentive
Momentive ( MNTV - formerly SurveyMonkey) is a leader in agile experience management, delivering powerful, purpose-built solutions that bring together the best parts of humanity and technology to redefine AI. Momentive products, including GetFeedback, SurveyMonkey, and Momentive brand and market insights solutions, empower ​decision-makers at 345,000 organizations worldwide to shape exceptional experiences. More than 20 million active users rely on Momentive to fuel market insights, brand insights, employee experience, customer experience, and product experience. Ultimately, the company’s vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at momentive.ai.

About Avenue Securities
With over US$1 billion under their care, Avenue offers financial service solutions for the Brazilian public, such as banking and investing in US stocks, ADRs, ETFs, and REITs. These services also include integrated currency conversion, free account opening, Portuguese-language customer service, and tools for tax calculation. Transactions of the company, with offices located in São Paulo and Miami, are handled by over 170 people. According to Roberto Lee, the platform was born out of a belief that internationalizing investments is the next step in the “unbanking” movement taking place for the last few years in Brazil and decades in the US. “The market has already developed, Brazilian and international investors already invest outside banks,” contends the CEO, who, before Avenue, was a partner at XP and founded the brokerages Clear and WinTrade, two platforms that contributed to the modernization of the Brazilian investment market.

Salesforce is a trademark of salesforce.com, inc.

Media Contact:
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODQxMjk3MyM0NjE2NjYyIzIxMjM3Njk=
Momentive-Inc-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment