Avenue Securities selects GetFeedback by Momentive to power its voice of the customer program

With a customer-centric focus, Avenue Securities benefits from the deep integration GetFeedback has with Salesforce® and the simple-to-build dashboards that quickly provide deep insights

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive ( MNTV—formerly SurveyMonkey), a leader in agile experience management, today announced that Avenue Securities, a leading investment brokerage bridging U.S. opportunities with Brazilian retail investors, has selected GetFeedback for its customer experience program.

Avenue Securities is a U.S.-based investment brokerage purpose-built to connect Brazilians to overseas investment and banking solutions. The company wanted to create a customer-centric project management office responsible for ensuring the voice of the customer is heard throughout the company. Avenue Securities chose GetFeedback for its bi-directional integration with Salesforce, easy-to-use features that allow the customer experience (CX) team to manage the program themselves, and the ability to quickly build dashboards for deep insights. GetFeedback will be an integral part of this program and will provide the company with KPIs and insights needed to create better customer experiences.

“In our company, we take the voice of the customer very seriously,” said Breno Reis, Growth and Customer Orchestration Manager at Avenue Securities. Breno explains, “We were looking for a solution that reflected that, and could also be easily integrated into our customer relationship management (CRM) system, Salesforce. GetFeedback gives us the intelligence and practicality that we need to better understand and collect the sentiment of our clients.”

About GetFeedback

GetFeedback is an agile, multichannel CX solution from Momentive that deploys in days, not months, and enables CX teams to deliver great experiences without waiting on long implementations. GetFeedback offers frictionless listening across multiple channels and high response rates. It integrates CX insights and actions into key systems, enabling CX professionals to iterate and scale quickly. GetFeedback is purpose-built for the Salesforce ecosystem and is a top-rated customer feedback solution on the AppExchange. Companies like PUMA, Yeti, Toyota, and Carrefour rely on GetFeedback to deliver customer experiences that set them apart.

About Momentive

Momentive ( MNTV - formerly SurveyMonkey) is a leader in agile experience management, delivering powerful, purpose-built solutions that bring together the best parts of humanity and technology to redefine AI. Momentive products, including GetFeedback , SurveyMonkey , and Momentive brand and market insights solutions, empower ​decision-makers at 345,000 organizations worldwide to shape exceptional experiences. More than 20 million active users rely on Momentive to fuel market insights, brand insights, employee experience, customer experience, and product experience. Ultimately, the company’s vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at momentive.ai .

About Avenue Securities

With over US$1 billion under their care, Avenue offers financial service solutions for the Brazilian public, such as banking and investing in US stocks, ADRs, ETFs, and REITs. These services also include integrated currency conversion, free account opening, Portuguese-language customer service, and tools for tax calculation. Transactions of the company, with offices located in São Paulo and Miami, are handled by over 170 people. According to Roberto Lee, the platform was born out of a belief that internationalizing investments is the next step in the “unbanking” movement taking place for the last few years in Brazil and decades in the US. “The market has already developed, Brazilian and international investors already invest outside banks,” contends the CEO, who, before Avenue, was a partner at XP and founded the brokerages Clear and WinTrade, two platforms that contributed to the modernization of the Brazilian investment market.

Salesforce is a trademark of salesforce.com, inc.