Ubique Minerals Extends Drilling At Daniel's Harbour Zinc Project Into 2022 New Year

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Ubique Minerals Limited ("Ubique")(CSE:UBQ) announces that diamond drilling at the Daniel's Harbour Zinc Project commenced in mid November and nine holes have been completed. The contractor has demobilised for the Christmas - New Year period and drilling will resume in January 2022. Core sampling of the nine holes will be completed and samples sent for analysis.

Ubique's Daniels Harbour Zinc Project - Progress of 2021 Diamond Drilling Program.

Ubiqueowns three mineral licenses located in the Daniel's Harbour area in Newfoundland, Canada, covering more than 6 sq. kms, in two blocks and has another four mineral licenses covering more than 10 sq. kms. under option from MinKap Resources Inc. ("KAP") (now Ophir Gold Corp.). The Ubique licenses cover at least three zones of zinc mineralization, one of which is the P Zone where Ubique completed most of its 2017 and 2018 drilling programs, the highlight of which was a true width intersection of 13.6% Zinc over 12.2 metres including 17.43% Zinc over 8.6m. There are now 28 drill holes in this target area with zinc intersections with greater than 4% zinc over at least 2 metres true widths. The KAP Option licenses cover many areas of the historic mining activity and research has already identified five high priority drill target areas where historic drilling intersected zinc mineralization, including a true width interval of 5.73m of 8.96% zinc in the 1386 zone target. Two of these drill target areas have been relocated (the 1386 and Nose Zones), the historic drill holes identified and new holes drilled confirming the location and grade of mineralization in 2019. The 2021 drilling program has targeted these two zones with the first three holes drilled in the 1386 Zone. The third hole had to be abandoned short of its target due to equipment malfunction. The drill was then moved to the Nose Zone and set up at the east end of the previously defined zone. Six holes have now been drilled to extend the zone further to the northeast. With the exception of the drill hole which had to be stopped short, samples have or will be cut from every hole completed and will be shipped for laboratory analysis. Sampling is determined by the presence of visible sphalerite (a zinc sulphide) mineralization.

The zinc mineralization intersected is a very pale coloured sphalerite, characteristic of a low-iron Mississippi-Valley-Type carbonate rock geological environment analogous to many large deposits in north America. Approximately 7,000,000 tonnes averaging 7.8% zinc have been mined from the Daniel's Harbour mine and after concentrating on site was shipped as a very high-grade concentrate from nearby deep-water port facilities to a custom zinc smelter. (Wardle, R.J. (2000) Mineral Commodities of Newfoundland and Labrador - Zinc and Lead; Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, Geological Survey, Mineral Commodities Series Number 1, 12 pages).

Funding for the 2017, 2018 and 2020 diamond drilling programs was financially supported, in part, by grants from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador under their Junior Exploration Assistance Program. Application hasbeen made for a similar grant to support the 2021 diamond drilling program.

About Ubique Minerals Limited.

Ubique Minerals Limited is a zinc exploration company listed on the CSE (CSE:UBQ) focused on exploration of its Daniel's Harbour zinc property in Newfoundland. It was funded for its first two years by private equity including that from Greenbank Capital Inc (CSE:GBC and OTCMKTS:GRNBF and FRA:2TL). Ubique became a publicly listed company in September 2018. Ubique has an experienced management group with a record of multiple discoveries of deposits worldwide, and owns an extensive and exclusive database of historic exploration results from the Daniel's Harbour area. For more information on Ubique please see www. ubiqueminerals.com or contact [email protected]

Dr. Gerald Harper, P.Geo.(NL), a director of Ubique, is the qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 responsible for the technical data presented herein and has reviewed and approved this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business and trading in the common stock of Ubique Minerals Limited., the raising of additional capital and the future development of the business. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the company's management. Although the company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Ubique can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Ubique disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

