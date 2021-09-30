HSBC And IBM Successfully Design And Test Interoperable Multi-Ledger Central Bank Digital Currency, Securities And Foreign Exchange Settlement Capability

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

HSBC And IBM Successfully Design And Test Interoperable Multi-Ledger Central Bank Digital Currency, Securities And Foreign Exchange Settlement Capability

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Initiative is the Latest Innovation Resulting from Groundbreaking CBDC Experimentations Led by Banque de France

-- Cross-border, cross-CBDC and digital currency, cross-asset, cross ledger, end-to-end securities and foreign exchange transactions successfully executed;

-- Direct ledger interoperability achieved in a hybrid cloud environment across multiple technologies;

-- Demonstration of token-based FX settlement approach may be used for wholesale and retail use-cases.

PR Newswire

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HSBC and IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced the successful test of an advanced token and digital wallet settlement capability encompassing direct transactions between two central bank digital currencies (CBDC) in a hybrid cloud environment.

Several previous initiatives have individually demonstrated support for CDBCs, securities and/or foreign exchange. The experiment, which was designed and implemented within a four-month period, successfully executed across ledgers in support of such a complex multi-asset transactional scenario.

The experiment successfully tested an end-to-end transactional lifecycle covering CBDCs (minting and allocation), eBonds (Delivery Versus Payment (DVP) across primary issuance and secondary trading and coupon payments), and foreign exchange (pricing and Payment Versus Payment (PVP) settlement). It was conducted in a hybrid cloud environment incorporating public and private clouds and on premise data sources. Distributed ledgers based on IBM's Hyperledger Fabric and R3's Corda were integrated using IBM Research's Weaver interoperability tool.

The project was initiated by Banque de France - a leader among central banks in its breadth of CDBC experimentation - as part of a multi-pronged program to explore the potential of the digital Euro. HSBC, one of the world's largest foreign exchange banks, and IBM, a leading provider of consulting services and technology to the financial services industry, were chosen from a diverse field of highly-regarded financial and technology applicants.

Mark Williamson, Managing Director GFX eRisk, Partnerships & Propositions at HSBC, said: "We were pleased to be selected by Banque de France to conduct this exciting experiment. Our collaboration with IBM on this initiative has resulted in this milestone of streamlining front-to-back securities and foreign exchange DVP and PVP settlement processes. Interoperability across different DLT's and technologies was key is demonstrating how to save time, reduce market risk and improve security for transactions between central banks, commercial banks and in time our clients around the world."

"Our collaboration with HSBC, a leader in foreign exchange trading, and Banque de France, a pioneer in the use of central bank digital currency, to create a foreign exchange settlement capability that has the potential to reduce costs and improves security, is an important accomplishment that stands to benefit the global financial services industry broadly," said Likhit Wagle, General Manager Global Banking & Financial Markets at IBM. "As central banks around the world begin to explore the potential for CBDC to bring greater transparency and security to financial transactions, this initiative provides a comprehensive roadmap."

Media contacts

HSBC
Paul Smith
+44 20 7991 4867 / 07467 444817
[email protected]

IBM
Mary Ellen Higgins
+1 781.789.1911
[email protected]

HSBC Holdings plc
HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of $2,969bn at 30 September 2021, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

IBM
To learn more about IBM's insights and solutions, visit www.ibm.com/financial-services.

favicon.png?sn=NY10466&sd=2021-12-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hsbc-and-ibm-successfully-design-and-test-interoperable-multi-ledger-central-bank-digital-currency-securities-and-foreign-exchange-settlement-capability-301446729.html

SOURCE IBM

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY10466&Transmission_Id=202112161128PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY10466&DateId=20211216
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment