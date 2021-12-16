Logo
ABB Seeks Partners to Join Energy Efficiency Movement

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ABB promotes practical solutions to thwart climate change

PR Newswire

FORT SMITH, Ark., Dec. 16, 2021

FORT SMITH, Ark., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month, ABB hosted an exclusive virtual roundtable discussion to give members of the media an opportunity to learn more and ask questions about the energy efficiency movement being championed by the company. The event explored the practical benefits and data of integrating high-efficiency solutions into existing industrial and commercial infrastructure to affordably and immediately reduce the impact of climate change. Attendees participating in the roundtable heard from featured guests including Dr. Prakash Rao, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory research scientist and co-author of a recent report entitled U.S. Industrial and Commercial Motor System Market Assessment Report; ABB's NEMA Motor Division President Jesse Henson, and ABB Motion President Morton Wierod.

ABB_EE_Manhattan_skyline_1.jpg

During the discussion, participants in the roundtable learned that U.S. businesses have an immediate opportunity to collectively reduce electricity consumption, significantly slow the rate at which they are contributing to climate change, and mitigate the risk of overregulation in their industry. An assessment of the current climate change situation shows that these goals can all be achieved by upgrading outdated industrial infrastructure with new generation energy-efficient technologies, such as high-efficiency motors and variable speed drives.

"Now every commercial building and industrial process can be a part of a change in our climate and a solution. Motors and drives together just make the world a better place. By choosing to invest in these technologies and reducing the amount of electricity we consume, we can make a difference," Henson said. "ABB is a part of the solution for a better planet. I believe it is our duty to make a difference for a better tomorrow. But we need your help to get the message out about this invisible climate solution."

Roundtable participants discussed how in most cases, businesses employing this strategy can achieve a full return on the cost to install new generation technology within approximately two years of the original investment with the savings gleaned as a result of overall reduction in electricity consumption.

To access the ABB Energy Efficiency Virtual Roundtable Media Kit, including an on-demand recording of the event and resources with additional information, click here or copy and paste the following link in your web browser: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/e8a6a948uptfg19/AADuDcoBkNDm-pcFI7q-8Ltga?dl=0

For more information on how commercial and industrial leaders can proactively take part in the energy efficiency movement being championed by ABB, by implementing simple solutions that address mounting concerns over the changing environmental, business and regulatory landscape in the U.S., follow US ABB Motors and Drives on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter or visit https://new.abb.com/us/us-motion-business-area/.

ABB (NYSE: ABB) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com

ABB Motion keeps the world turning, while saving energy every day. Our pioneering drives, motors, generators, and traction converters are driving the low-carbon future for industries, cities, infrastructure and transportation. Through our global presence we are always close to serve our customers. With our products and services we help them optimize energy efficiency, improve safety and reliability and achieve precise control of their applications. https://new.abb.com/us/us-motion-business-area/

ABB_Logo_Print_CMYK_ID_7f8c5b4a7d5e__copy.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA09302&sd=2021-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abb-seeks-partners-to-join-energy-efficiency-movement-301446732.html

SOURCE ABB Motion Business Area

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA09302&Transmission_Id=202112161130PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA09302&DateId=20211216
