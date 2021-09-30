Electrovaya Announces Q4 & FY 2021 - September 30, 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss the Quarterly and Year End Financial Results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Electrovaya Announces Q4 & FY 2021 - September 30, 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss the Quarterly and Year End Financial Results

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Electrovaya Inc. (

TSX:EFL, Financial)(OTCQB:EFLVF) today announced that it will release the financial results for the quarter and year ended September 30, 2021 on Monday December 20th, 2021 after the markets close. CEO Dr. Sankar Das Gupta and EVP & CFO Richard Halka will host a conference call on Tuesday December 21st, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the results and provide a business update.YVWFqHti-8COMI_NMqlZR8L4W8JhM79a_cEnNiuNVxVLldfi2ilax_LNuzehIXfYs26wWiQW4chzf_ugm6wiW7ekNW5aoFq_hx5Gu8uaoEgQAtcE1iIM3_vQ-3u8oI8iCqoEzh56.jpg

Conference Call Details:

The Company will hold a conference call on, December 21, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the September 30, 2021 quarter and year end financial results and to provide a business update.

US and Canada toll free: (877) 407-8291
International: + 1(201) 689-8345

To help ensure that the conference begins in a timely manner, please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available for two weeks beginning on December 21, 2021 through January 4, 2022. To access the replay, the U.S. dial-in number is (877) 660-6853 and the non-U.S. dial-in number is +1 (201) 612-7415. The replay conference ID is 13725757.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:
Jason Roy
Director, Investor Relations & Communications
Electrovaya Inc.
905-855-4618
[email protected]
www.electrovaya.com

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (

TSX:EFL, Financial) (OTCQB:EFLVF) designs, develops and manufactures proprietary Lithium Ion Super Polymer® batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation and other specialized applications. Electrovaya is a technology focused company with extensive IP. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Electrovaya has production facilities in Canada with customers around the globe.

To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com

SOURCE: Electrovaya Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/678060/Electrovaya-Announces-Q4-FY-2021--September-30-2021-Earnings-Release-and-Conference-Call-to-Discuss-the-Quarterly-and-Year-End-Financial-Results

img.ashx?id=678060

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment