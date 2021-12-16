Uplift Aerospace Forms NFT Advisory for Upcoming Space Station Project

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC PINK:NRPI)

NRP Stone is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Uplift Aerospace Inc. is engaging a team of international experts in metaverse creation and online community engagement to aid in the development and launch of their first NFT project, which will leverage cutting edge innovation to increase community access to low Earth orbit, the Moon, and beyond both physically and digitally.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are data items, including cryptographic assets, that are created using blockchain technology. This ensures that each NFT is unique, and their ownership can be verified on a transparent, digital leger. NFTs are being used by top brands to create digital collectibles and unique assets that can't be replicated. The development of NFT collections and their dedicated, engaged online communities have accelerated and revolutionized digital commerce and the development of Web3 and is a key component of Uplift's upcoming space station marketplace.

ABOUT UPLIFT AEROSPACE

Uplift Aerospace is an emerging leader in transforming the space industry, pioneering innovative systems for space commerce, mediums of trade, and delivery of earth/space products. Uplift continues its research and development of lunar mining and processing methods for future manufacturing and supplying of off-planet infrastructure and building materials. Uplift Aerospace is a subsidiary of NRP Stone, a publicly traded company on the OTC under the symbol NRPI.

