Metro One Unveils Plans to Launch Mobile Commerce Platform, Shelfy.io, on WooCommerce by Signing Gili's Goodies, a Gourmet Gifting Company

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Metro One Unveils Plans to Launch Mobile Commerce Platform, Shelfy.io, on WooCommerce by Signing Gili's Goodies, a Gourmet Gifting Company

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTC PINK:WOWI) ("Metro One") today announced that its wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, Stratford Ltd. ("Shelfy.io" or "Shelfy") has signed Gili's Goodies, an online seller of gourmet gifts ("Gili's"), as its first customer on the soon to be launched WooCommerce plug-in. WooCommerce is an open-source, completely customizable eCommerce platform which runs 29% of the top 1 million sites using e-commerce technology.1AppImage.png

Gili's Goodies, an eCommerce-only catalog company, is based in Israel but the majority of their customers are in the U.S., England, France, and Australia. They cater to friends, relatives, and business partners who want to send gifts to their contacts living in Israel.

According to statistics from The Jewish Agency for Israel, more than half the world's Jewish population lives outside of Israel, of which, over 6 million live in the United States and most of whom have relatives or acquaintances living in Israel.2 Add to that number the 362 active multinational corporations employing 62,000 workers in Israel, and with foreign investment in Israeli companies and technology growing by the month, Gili's is looking to expand its corporate gifting business.3 By adding a mobile application as a supplementary sales channel, Gili's believe they will strengthen customer loyalty and facilitate repeat business.

MetroOnelogo--white-background.jpg

David Ehrlich, Gili's Goodies Founder said, "With Shelfy's platform we are opening our next digital touchpoint for Gili's Goodies. It is versatile, strengthens brand loyalty, and is a good fit for our "mobile savvy" USA based customers."

Richard Saffern, VP of Business Development of Shelfy.io and a new immigrant from North America added, "Gili's Goodies is all about delicious "aesthetically appealing" products. They were impressed by the "freshness" of the Shelfy application and its eye-catching features, but most importantly, by our ability to bring the product to life visually, together with supporting marketing attributes and digital media capabilities."

"Our two companies have one very important attribute in common which makes our new service relationship ideal: the power to CONNECT - connecting people, technology, and products, no matter the geographical distance between them," commented Metro One CEO, Bianca Meger. Shelfy's launch on WooCommerce will enable more retailers to connect directly with their customers, click here to watch how.

Shelfy.io's mobile commerce ("mCommerce") platform utilizes a combination of mobile technology and patented user interfaces that allow retailers like Gili's Goodies to quickly and easily bring their business online and significantly increase customer engagement, cart size, and lifetime value. Integrating with a leading eCommerce platform like WooCommerce enables Shelfy to expand its presence while providing an intuitive out-of-the-box solution for small and medium-sized retailers," This newly developed next-generation SaaS solution is expected to launch in early Q2 2022 with direct integration to WooCommerce. For more information, visit www.shelfy.io.

About Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. OTCMarkets: WOWI

Metro One is the parent company of Shelfy (www.shelfy.io), a next-gen, instant mobile commerce platform enhanced with a proprietary digital advertising media suite tool. The platform enables online and offline retailers to rapidly leverage existing customer data for an interactive shopping experience - without coding. Shelfy empowers businesses to grow their customer retention, engagement, and their revenues, with minimum hassle.

About Gili's Goodies Gift Company

Gili's Goodies delivers sweet hugs and smiles across the ocean! Founded by Gail and David Ehrlich, immigrants from New York. 20 years, and thousands of baskets later. Gili's Goodies has become a household name for anyone around the world who wants to send a gift basket of fresh basked cakes and cookies, customized birthday cakes, balloons, chocolates, flowers, wine, and nourishing food, to family and friends anywhere in Israel.

gail-and-david-in-bakery-1.JPG

https://gilisgoodies.com/

Contact information:

Bianca Meger, CEO
30 North Gould Street
Suite 2990
Sheridan, WY 82801
Office: 307-683-0855
Cell: +972 54 220 1294
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Metro One Telecommunications, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/678002/Metro-One-Unveils-Plans-to-Launch-Mobile-Commerce-Platform-Shelfyio-on-WooCommerce-by-Signing-Gilis-Goodies-a-Gourmet-Gifting-Company

img.ashx?id=678002

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment