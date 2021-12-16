Metro One Unveils Plans to Launch Mobile Commerce Platform, Shelfy.io, on WooCommerce by Signing Gili's Goodies, a Gourmet Gifting Company

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTC PINK:WOWI) ("Metro One") today announced that its wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, Stratford Ltd. ("Shelfy.io" or "Shelfy") has signed Gili's Goodies, an online seller of gourmet gifts ("Gili's"), as its first customer on the soon to be launched WooCommerce plug-in. WooCommerce is an open-source, completely customizable eCommerce platform which runs 29% of the top 1 million sites using e-commerce technology.1

Gili's Goodies, an eCommerce-only catalog company, is based in Israel but the majority of their customers are in the U.S., England, France, and Australia. They cater to friends, relatives, and business partners who want to send gifts to their contacts living in Israel.

According to statistics from The Jewish Agency for Israel, more than half the world's Jewish population lives outside of Israel, of which, over 6 million live in the United States and most of whom have relatives or acquaintances living in Israel.2 Add to that number the 362 active multinational corporations employing 62,000 workers in Israel, and with foreign investment in Israeli companies and technology growing by the month, Gili's is looking to expand its corporate gifting business.3 By adding a mobile application as a supplementary sales channel, Gili's believe they will strengthen customer loyalty and facilitate repeat business.

David Ehrlich, Gili's Goodies Founder said, "With Shelfy's platform we are opening our next digital touchpoint for Gili's Goodies. It is versatile, strengthens brand loyalty, and is a good fit for our "mobile savvy" USA based customers."

Richard Saffern, VP of Business Development of Shelfy.io and a new immigrant from North America added, "Gili's Goodies is all about delicious "aesthetically appealing" products. They were impressed by the "freshness" of the Shelfy application and its eye-catching features, but most importantly, by our ability to bring the product to life visually, together with supporting marketing attributes and digital media capabilities."

"Our two companies have one very important attribute in common which makes our new service relationship ideal: the power to CONNECT - connecting people, technology, and products, no matter the geographical distance between them," commented Metro One CEO, Bianca Meger. Shelfy's launch on WooCommerce will enable more retailers to connect directly with their customers, click here to watch how.

Shelfy.io's mobile commerce ("mCommerce") platform utilizes a combination of mobile technology and patented user interfaces that allow retailers like Gili's Goodies to quickly and easily bring their business online and significantly increase customer engagement, cart size, and lifetime value. Integrating with a leading eCommerce platform like WooCommerce enables Shelfy to expand its presence while providing an intuitive out-of-the-box solution for small and medium-sized retailers," This newly developed next-generation SaaS solution is expected to launch in early Q2 2022 with direct integration to WooCommerce. For more information, visit www.shelfy.io.

About Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. OTCMarkets: WOWI

Metro One is the parent company of Shelfy (www.shelfy.io), a next-gen, instant mobile commerce platform enhanced with a proprietary digital advertising media suite tool. The platform enables online and offline retailers to rapidly leverage existing customer data for an interactive shopping experience - without coding. Shelfy empowers businesses to grow their customer retention, engagement, and their revenues, with minimum hassle.

About Gili's Goodies Gift Company

Gili's Goodies delivers sweet hugs and smiles across the ocean! Founded by Gail and David Ehrlich, immigrants from New York. 20 years, and thousands of baskets later. Gili's Goodies has become a household name for anyone around the world who wants to send a gift basket of fresh basked cakes and cookies, customized birthday cakes, balloons, chocolates, flowers, wine, and nourishing food, to family and friends anywhere in Israel.

