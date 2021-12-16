M2Bio Director of Health and Fitness Rob Simbowe Visits Zambia and Hosts Vulnerable Youth Symposium

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (WUHN) ("WGG'' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to share the following update:

M2Bio Sciences is pleased to announce its Director of Health and Fitness, Brand Ambassador, and MMA Champion Rob Simbowe (AKA Black Tiger) visited Zambia and hosted the Vulnerable Youth Program and Symposium for underprivileged children. In addition,Rob visited the Fountain of Hope Orphanage, where he grew up, to speak with the kids, offer support, and donate much-needed dry goods in a country that is ravished with poverty, inadequate sanitation, poor health facilities, and widespread diseases like HIV/AIDS. Despite all the economic hardships and obstacles, the orphanage provided Rob with food, shelter, and love when he needed it most.

The first MMA Zambia Symposium took place in Lusaka November 25-28th and was also attended by the current MMA Bellator Featherweight champion, Cris Cyborg Justino .

"The sport of Mixed Martial Arts is a powerful tool for changing lives and for positive social change. We have been blessed to witness firsthand how Cris Cyborg Justino and Rob Simbowe use the sport to uplift those around them and empower young athletes, it's truly inspiring."

- Ben Bush, MMA Zambia President.

In his role as Director of Health and Fitness, Rob works with the M2Bio Sciences'product development team to create new lines of sports nutrition supplements, topical ointments, muscle rubs, and foodicine product lines designed for athletes and optimum performance. His knowledge of the sports nutrition market and his networkinternationally are invaluable to growing the M2Bio consumer-facing brands - Medspresso™ and Dr. AnnaRx™. Rob Simbowe is also involved in the promotion of the new products as the face of sports nutrition for M2Bio Sciences' current and new product categories to be launched in 2022.

The Rob Simbowe Story

Born August 14, 1987, Simbowe, an only child, lost his parents in 2000. As an orphan, he lived and slept on the streets of Lusaka, Zambia. During this time he met other street kids who were in the same dire situation and had no place to call home.

"I managed to survive the many cold nights of living with no food, no shelter, and sleeping under bridges to become a professional MMA champion fighter." - Rob Simbowe.

Simbowe lived on the street until he was taken in by the Fountain of Hope Orphanage located in Lusaka's Kamwala Township where he was presented with a chance to go to school, which back then, he couldn't use because he was too used to life on the street.

"Life was hard. I remember what I went through and not having parents, not having anyone support me. I lived at Fountain of Hope in 2001. I was among the first street kids at the orphanage. There were guys who were doing drama. They were not like me because they were patient enough to sit and study, but for me, I couldn't see that. All I wanted was to work and hustle so I never grabbed the opportunity to study." - Rob Simbowe.

After realizing that education can make living on the streets a temporary experience instead of a lifelong sentence, Simbowe decided to take up another form of education which was to join the sport of boxing. After relocating to South Africa, Simbowe spent his early years selling sunglasses and African memorabilia to tourists at Cape Town's beachfront before being spotted by international promoters who helped him become Zambia's first professional MMA fighter.

"When the opportunity came for me to go to South Africa I just told myself that I will have to give my best and try by all means to survive. I told myself that I'm going to work hard and not take what doesn't belong to me. I went with strong principles and because of my hard work and good deeds, I'm now reaping good things. If you do good to people, you reap good things." - Rob Simbowe.

Now being coached by ScorantAya and Sithembiso Hadebeof Untouchable Boxing, Simbowe's ambition is to become the best fighter he can be and help make a difference in young people's lives by offering the youth an opportunity and guidance to a healthy path towards a successful life.

Back to His Roots

Coming back to Zambia after so many years of being in South Africa and fighting professional MMA fights, he was compelled to go back to his orphanage, and home of his youth, to encourage the children to study hard, strive to be better, and excel.

"Regardless of who you are, let's lead a life that will inspire others. Let's make this world a better place for all of us to live in. It is important to leave a legacy that people can look up to. My journey has been amazing and I have met a lot of people who have helped me. To help me, you don't need to give me money. To help me you don't need to give me food. But that piece of advice, that piece of encouragement that can make me a better person." - Rob Simbowe.

Simbowe's gesture didn't go unnoticed as MMA Zambia president Benjamin Bush hailed the athlete for his efforts to make the world a better place by inspiring the vulnerable kids.

"I was moved to tears when Rob was explaining his life story to the girls in the dormitory - I think they must have been between the ages of 6-14, talking to them about tips for life and how to get ahead. It was so moving. It was really something special,"

- Ben Bush, MMA Zambia President.

Bush said Simbowe and current Bellator MMA featherweight champion Cris Cyborg Justino played a key role in encouraging Zambian athletes during the first-ever MMA Zambia Symposium.

"The event was a massive success… without Rob, Cyborg, IMMAF and MMASA (Mixed Martial Arts South Africa), and M2Bio Sciences we would be nowhere… we can't thank them enough. Our mission is all about using the sport for positive social change, creating role models, and creating a platform for athletes to achieve their dreams." - Ben Bush, MMA Zambia President.

After going through so many challenges as an orphan and former street kid, it is gratifying to see Simbowe excel as an MMA fighter and become an exemplary role model like the greatest UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman.

