RooGold Announces Change Of CFO

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / (CSE:ROO)(OTC PINK:JNCCF)(Frankfurt:5VHA) RooGold Inc. ("RooGold" or the "Issuer") reports the appointment of Ramantra Sheopaul as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, replacing Jonathan Younie. The Company thanks Mr. Younie for his tenure as CFO since April 2019. Mr. Younie will stay on with the Company in a consulting capacity.

Mr. Sheopaul presently works with Marrelli Support Services which provides CFO, accounting, regulatory, compliance and management advisory services to numerous issuers on the TSX, TSX Venture Exchange and other Canadian and U.S. exchanges. Mr. Sheopaul has a focus on building strong relationships with clients to understand and anticipate their needs. In his role with Marrelli Support Services

Mr. Sheopaul has been regularly involved in initial public offerings, analysis of complex accounting transactions, and assisting non-public and public clients regarding IFRS disclosure and compliance matters. Prior to his tenure with Marrelli Support Services he was employed with a public accounting firm based in Toronto for the past several years of which he spent three years managing audits for medium sized TSX Venture clients ranging from junior mining to real estate investments trusts based in Canada and the United States.

"We thank Jonathan for his leadership and guidance on completing the transformative acquisitions that took place over the course of this year." said Michael Mulberry, RooGold CEO. "As the Company grows, the CFO position is becoming more time consuming and we welcome Ramantra into this role."

About ROOGOLD

ROOGOLD is a Canadian based junior venture mineral exploration issuer which is uniquely positioned to be a dominant player in New South Wales, Australia, through a growth strategy focused on the consolidation and exploration of high potential, mineralized precious metals properties in this prolific region of Australia. Through its announced acquisitions of Southern Precious Metals Ltd., RooGold Ltd. and Aussie Precious Metals Corp. properties, RooGold commands a portfolio of 13 high-grade potential gold (9) and silver (4) concessions covering 1,380 km2 which have 137 historic mines and prospects.

For further information please contact:

Michael Mulberry
T: 778-855-5001
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.

Although the Issuer believes that the expectations reflected in applicable forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in such statements.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

