Careium AB places order for 40 Dosell, a Swedish made medication robot.

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B)

iZafe Group hereby announces that Careium AB, formerly Doro Care, is ordering forty Dosell medication robots.

"It's fun to work with some of the best in automated medication dosing. Dosell will free up more time for patient contact during home visits and play a crucial role in improving the quality of life for home care customers." says Nikola Josevski, Project Manager Careium AB

Careium formerly Doro Care is the market leader with new innovation in Sweden and Norway and one of the leading players in the UK and the Netherlands. This position means that Careium is one of the leading players in Europe that provides welfare technology services. Careium's innovative solutions improve the safety, quality of life and independence of seniors both inside and outside the home. For the care provider, the company's solutions mean increased efficiency and the opportunity to invest resources in more valuable activities. Careium is one of the few players that can offer the entire chain with security alarms, sensors (fall sensors, smoke detectors, motion detectors, etc.), accessories (cameras, electronic locks, medication robots, etc.) and secure communication with alarm reception: the company provides a complete digital alarm chain.

Contacts

Carl-Fredrik Bothén, Chief Marketing Officer

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone number: +46 73-064 48 67

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)

Södra Fiskartorpsvägen 20

114 33 Stockholm

E-mail: [email protected]

www.izafe.se/investor-relations/

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: [email protected]. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

Attachments

Careium AB places order for 40 Dosell, a Swedish made medication robot.

SOURCE: iZafe Group

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/678117/Careium-AB-Places-Order-for-40-Dosell-a-Swedish-Made-Medication-Robot



