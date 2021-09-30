VIP Overseas Portfolio Buys Dassault Systemes SE, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Sells Daikin Industries, Iberdrola SA, Alibaba Group Holding

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dassault Systemes SE, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, GN Store Nord A/S, St James's Place PLC, sells Daikin Industries, Iberdrola SA, Alibaba Group Holding, Global Payments Inc, NetEase Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VIP Overseas Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, VIP Overseas Portfolio owns 126 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 78,539 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88% Nestle SA (NESN) - 413,855 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.86% Roche Holding AG (ROG) - 113,401 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.89% LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) - 53,430 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.97% DSV AS (DSV) - 131,972 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%

VIP Overseas Portfolio initiated holding in Dassault Systemes SE. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $46.78. The stock is now traded at around $52.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 387,080 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Overseas Portfolio initiated holding in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17360 and $21365, with an estimated average price of $18660. The stock is now traded at around $19725.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 101,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Overseas Portfolio initiated holding in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA. The purchase prices were between $55.44 and $64.6, with an estimated average price of $60.46. The stock is now traded at around $58.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 192,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Overseas Portfolio initiated holding in GN Store Nord A/S. The purchase prices were between $445.1 and $586.2, with an estimated average price of $520.27. The stock is now traded at around $385.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 136,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Overseas Portfolio initiated holding in Bridgepoint Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $4.55 and $5.69, with an estimated average price of $5.11. The stock is now traded at around $4.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 777,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Overseas Portfolio initiated holding in Azelis Group NV. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $28, with an estimated average price of $27.32. The stock is now traded at around $24.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 97,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Overseas Portfolio added to a holding in St James's Place PLC by 79.85%. The purchase prices were between $14.66 and $16.92, with an estimated average price of $15.83. The stock is now traded at around $15.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 623,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Overseas Portfolio added to a holding in SUSE SA by 64.19%. The purchase prices were between $26.08 and $37.25, with an estimated average price of $31.1. The stock is now traded at around $35.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 109,353 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Overseas Portfolio sold out a holding in Daikin Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $20740 and $29445, with an estimated average price of $25005.8.

VIP Overseas Portfolio sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

VIP Overseas Portfolio sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79.

VIP Overseas Portfolio sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $78.92 and $114.41, with an estimated average price of $94.71.

VIP Overseas Portfolio sold out a holding in Ebos Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $31 and $36.01, with an estimated average price of $33.2.

VIP Overseas Portfolio sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16.

VIP Overseas Portfolio reduced to a holding in Iberdrola SA by 52.08%. The sale prices were between $8.68 and $10.76, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.782000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. VIP Overseas Portfolio still held 951,712 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Overseas Portfolio reduced to a holding in Kerry Group PLC by 80.49%. The sale prices were between $115.3 and $129.4, with an estimated average price of $122.66. The stock is now traded at around $114.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. VIP Overseas Portfolio still held 13,987 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Overseas Portfolio reduced to a holding in London Stock Exchange Group PLC by 35.74%. The sale prices were between $73.14 and $82.02, with an estimated average price of $78.37. The stock is now traded at around $67.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. VIP Overseas Portfolio still held 125,672 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Overseas Portfolio reduced to a holding in AddLife AB by 23.63%. The sale prices were between $254.2 and $390, with an estimated average price of $309.65. The stock is now traded at around $318.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. VIP Overseas Portfolio still held 677,624 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Overseas Portfolio reduced to a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV by 28.48%. The sale prices were between $37.43 and $41.3, with an estimated average price of $39.08. The stock is now traded at around $30.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. VIP Overseas Portfolio still held 288,787 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Overseas Portfolio reduced to a holding in Mondi PLC by 28.21%. The sale prices were between $18.15 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $19.78. The stock is now traded at around $17.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. VIP Overseas Portfolio still held 399,419 shares as of 2021-09-30.