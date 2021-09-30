VIP Overseas Portfolio Buys Dassault Systemes SE, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Sells Daikin Industries, Iberdrola SA, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: DSY, 4063, SGO, GN, BPT, AZE, FUTR, ANTIN,
- Added Positions: STJ, FERG, SUSE, AKZA, AMS, ASML, NESN, EDEN, BNR, ROG, SWMA, AI, DGE, 6098, 01299, 8035, 6861, 7741, DSV, CAP, TEP, RI, SOON, ZURN, KBC, WKL, HEXA B, ATCO A, NDA SE, 6758, MRK, HNR1, CSU, INFO, MMC, ROP, CPG, SAF, 2330, RELIANCE, SCHA, HDFCBANK, LR, EBS, 6273, ICE, ARES, EFX, CLNX, SHL, CBRE, BNP, ADS, ALV, SN., RTO, ASSA B, DB1, REL, KGP, 4901, SIKA, ATE, AENA, FBK, PRX, MONC, 4966, 3391, REC, G, 8876, MCO, BEZ, 7269, 9843, LIN, BSX, 3626, 005930, 4452, 7733, HSX, DPH,
- Reduced Positions: IBE, KYGA, LSEG, ALIF B, PHIA, MNDI, MC, ASM, IMCD, SAP, CWK, INDT, ADDT B,
- Sold Out: 6367, BABA, GPN, NTES, EBO, FIS, 000651, SNN, 6750, 4189,
These are the top 5 holdings of VIP Overseas Portfolio
- ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 78,539 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88%
- Nestle SA (NESN) - 413,855 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.86%
- Roche Holding AG (ROG) - 113,401 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.89%
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) - 53,430 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.97%
- DSV AS (DSV) - 131,972 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%
VIP Overseas Portfolio initiated holding in Dassault Systemes SE. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $46.78. The stock is now traded at around $52.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 387,080 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd (4063)
VIP Overseas Portfolio initiated holding in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17360 and $21365, with an estimated average price of $18660. The stock is now traded at around $19725.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 101,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (SGO)
VIP Overseas Portfolio initiated holding in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA. The purchase prices were between $55.44 and $64.6, with an estimated average price of $60.46. The stock is now traded at around $58.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 192,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: GN Store Nord A/S (GN)
VIP Overseas Portfolio initiated holding in GN Store Nord A/S. The purchase prices were between $445.1 and $586.2, with an estimated average price of $520.27. The stock is now traded at around $385.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 136,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Bridgepoint Group PLC (BPT)
VIP Overseas Portfolio initiated holding in Bridgepoint Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $4.55 and $5.69, with an estimated average price of $5.11. The stock is now traded at around $4.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 777,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Azelis Group NV (AZE)
VIP Overseas Portfolio initiated holding in Azelis Group NV. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $28, with an estimated average price of $27.32. The stock is now traded at around $24.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 97,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: St James's Place PLC (STJ)
VIP Overseas Portfolio added to a holding in St James's Place PLC by 79.85%. The purchase prices were between $14.66 and $16.92, with an estimated average price of $15.83. The stock is now traded at around $15.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 623,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SUSE SA (SUSE)
VIP Overseas Portfolio added to a holding in SUSE SA by 64.19%. The purchase prices were between $26.08 and $37.25, with an estimated average price of $31.1. The stock is now traded at around $35.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 109,353 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Daikin Industries Ltd (6367)
VIP Overseas Portfolio sold out a holding in Daikin Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $20740 and $29445, with an estimated average price of $25005.8.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
VIP Overseas Portfolio sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
VIP Overseas Portfolio sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79.Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)
VIP Overseas Portfolio sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $78.92 and $114.41, with an estimated average price of $94.71.Sold Out: Ebos Group Ltd (EBO)
VIP Overseas Portfolio sold out a holding in Ebos Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $31 and $36.01, with an estimated average price of $33.2.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
VIP Overseas Portfolio sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16.Reduced: Iberdrola SA (IBE)
VIP Overseas Portfolio reduced to a holding in Iberdrola SA by 52.08%. The sale prices were between $8.68 and $10.76, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.782000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. VIP Overseas Portfolio still held 951,712 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Kerry Group PLC (KYGA)
VIP Overseas Portfolio reduced to a holding in Kerry Group PLC by 80.49%. The sale prices were between $115.3 and $129.4, with an estimated average price of $122.66. The stock is now traded at around $114.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. VIP Overseas Portfolio still held 13,987 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG)
VIP Overseas Portfolio reduced to a holding in London Stock Exchange Group PLC by 35.74%. The sale prices were between $73.14 and $82.02, with an estimated average price of $78.37. The stock is now traded at around $67.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. VIP Overseas Portfolio still held 125,672 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: AddLife AB (ALIF B)
VIP Overseas Portfolio reduced to a holding in AddLife AB by 23.63%. The sale prices were between $254.2 and $390, with an estimated average price of $309.65. The stock is now traded at around $318.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. VIP Overseas Portfolio still held 677,624 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Koninklijke Philips NV (PHIA)
VIP Overseas Portfolio reduced to a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV by 28.48%. The sale prices were between $37.43 and $41.3, with an estimated average price of $39.08. The stock is now traded at around $30.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. VIP Overseas Portfolio still held 288,787 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Mondi PLC (MNDI)
VIP Overseas Portfolio reduced to a holding in Mondi PLC by 28.21%. The sale prices were between $18.15 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $19.78. The stock is now traded at around $17.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. VIP Overseas Portfolio still held 399,419 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of VIP Overseas Portfolio.
1. VIP Overseas Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. VIP Overseas Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VIP Overseas Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VIP Overseas Portfolio keeps buying
