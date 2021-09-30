VIP Growth Portfolio Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Universal Music Group NV, Sells Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, LG Chem

- New Purchases: PYPL, UMG, SE, VSCO, MORN, CRWD, CYTK, AZE, NUVB, S, S, ERAS, RBLX, ONON,
- Added Positions: FB, AAPL, INTU, BLK, OTIS, COUP, MSCI, EW, ABNB, BLI, ADBE, AMZN, BRP, PANW, TECH, VOR, WMG, GH, SEDG, LYC, VRSN, ENPH, SPGI, ADSK, CC, REGN, KBR, JBL, SNAP, MANH, PODD, CLVT, CERT, CABO, HOOK, MNDT, SLP, AXON, FERG, FM, XOMA, SYBX, ADMS,
- Reduced Positions: MC, 600519, BNTX, UNH, 005930, ENR, QCOM, 01913, GE, LLY, GOOGL, GNRC, NVDA, AFG, INSM, TTWO, IR, VRTX, UPWK, BRKR, SHOP, ISRG, CLNX, RACE, CYBR, SHW, RYAAY, MDB, EFX, DHR, CME, UBER, ASML, ZI, SQ, HQY, VEEV, SWMA, AIR, RKT, MA, HDB, BEN, FLR, WIRE, COF, AJG, ALB,
- Sold Out: 00700, BABA, 051910, TDG, CSX, BKI, TROW, CP, WWD, CLX, CACI, DLB, EQR, ENDP, DOL, WSC, FBHS, EXEL, PLAN, 2454, SHC, OM, AME, DDOG, EXP, FEVR, EDEN, MTRO, DCT,
For the details of VIP Growth Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vip+growth+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of VIP Growth Portfolio
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,106,021 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 317,313 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 144,690 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,928,204 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.36%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,208,668 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.92%
VIP Growth Portfolio initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $189.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 450,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Universal Music Group NV (UMG)
VIP Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Universal Music Group NV. The purchase prices were between $23 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $24.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 3,023,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
VIP Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $216.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 98,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Victoria
Please Login to leave a comment