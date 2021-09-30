VIP Growth Portfolio Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Universal Music Group NV, Sells Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, LG Chem

New Purchases: PYPL, UMG, SE, VSCO, MORN, CRWD, CYTK, AZE, NUVB, S, S, ERAS, RBLX, ONON,

PYPL, UMG, SE, VSCO, MORN, CRWD, CYTK, AZE, NUVB, S, S, ERAS, RBLX, ONON, Added Positions: FB, AAPL, INTU, BLK, OTIS, COUP, MSCI, EW, ABNB, BLI, ADBE, AMZN, BRP, PANW, TECH, VOR, WMG, GH, SEDG, LYC, VRSN, ENPH, SPGI, ADSK, CC, REGN, KBR, JBL, SNAP, MANH, PODD, CLVT, CERT, CABO, HOOK, MNDT, SLP, AXON, FERG, FM, XOMA, SYBX, ADMS,

FB, AAPL, INTU, BLK, OTIS, COUP, MSCI, EW, ABNB, BLI, ADBE, AMZN, BRP, PANW, TECH, VOR, WMG, GH, SEDG, LYC, VRSN, ENPH, SPGI, ADSK, CC, REGN, KBR, JBL, SNAP, MANH, PODD, CLVT, CERT, CABO, HOOK, MNDT, SLP, AXON, FERG, FM, XOMA, SYBX, ADMS, Reduced Positions: MC, 600519, BNTX, UNH, 005930, ENR, QCOM, 01913, GE, LLY, GOOGL, GNRC, NVDA, AFG, INSM, TTWO, IR, VRTX, UPWK, BRKR, SHOP, ISRG, CLNX, RACE, CYBR, SHW, RYAAY, MDB, EFX, DHR, CME, UBER, ASML, ZI, SQ, HQY, VEEV, SWMA, AIR, RKT, MA, HDB, BEN, FLR, WIRE, COF, AJG, ALB,

MC, 600519, BNTX, UNH, 005930, ENR, QCOM, 01913, GE, LLY, GOOGL, GNRC, NVDA, AFG, INSM, TTWO, IR, VRTX, UPWK, BRKR, SHOP, ISRG, CLNX, RACE, CYBR, SHW, RYAAY, MDB, EFX, DHR, CME, UBER, ASML, ZI, SQ, HQY, VEEV, SWMA, AIR, RKT, MA, HDB, BEN, FLR, WIRE, COF, AJG, ALB, Sold Out: 00700, BABA, 051910, TDG, CSX, BKI, TROW, CP, WWD, CLX, CACI, DLB, EQR, ENDP, DOL, WSC, FBHS, EXEL, PLAN, 2454, SHC, OM, AME, DDOG, EXP, FEVR, EDEN, MTRO, DCT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Universal Music Group NV, Intuit Inc, Sea, sells Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, LG Chem, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, TransDigm Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VIP Growth Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, VIP Growth Portfolio owns 167 stocks with a total value of $8.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,106,021 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 317,313 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 144,690 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,928,204 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.36% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,208,668 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.92%

VIP Growth Portfolio initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $189.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 450,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Universal Music Group NV. The purchase prices were between $23 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $24.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 3,023,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VIP Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $216.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 98,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.