Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys Digital World Acquisition Corp, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II, Sells Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust, Voya Prime Rate Trust, Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Digital World Acquisition Corp, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II, GigInternational1 Inc, Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund, sells Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust, Voya Prime Rate Trust, Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust, Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust, Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Saba Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q3, Saba Capital Management, L.P. owns 522 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 450,000 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) - 29,674,178 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.26% TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 236,500 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - 5,990,800 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA) - 10,133,445 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Digital World Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $62.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,425,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,440,841 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in GigInternational1 Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,753,785 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $14.21, with an estimated average price of $13.97. The stock is now traded at around $13.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,052,580 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Agrico Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,376,765 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in SVF Investment Corp by 443.96%. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,562,374 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in SVF Investment Corp 2 by 153.27%. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.940200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,987,018 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp I by 7514.99%. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,153,671 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Marlin Technology Corp by 105.16%. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $9.76, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,909,380 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp by 419.56%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,150,586 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Poema Global Holdings Corp by 584.40%. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 992,031 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust. The sale prices were between $14.21 and $15.52, with an estimated average price of $14.7.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust. The sale prices were between $6.63 and $7.12, with an estimated average price of $6.83.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.25.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in GigInternational1 Inc. The sale prices were between $10.04 and $10.33, with an estimated average price of $10.2.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.01.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.17.