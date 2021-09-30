Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd Buys Snowflake Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, KE Holdings Inc, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, S&P Global Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc

New Purchases: SNOW, MEKA,

SNOW, MEKA, Added Positions: PDD, BEKE, SQ, STNE, COUP,

PDD, BEKE, SQ, STNE, COUP, Reduced Positions: AMZN, SHOP, TWLO, SE, MELI, TEAM, MDB, INBX,

AMZN, SHOP, TWLO, SE, MELI, TEAM, MDB, INBX, Sold Out: PTON, SPGI, BILL, PYPL, NBTX, OLMA, IMCR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Snowflake Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, KE Holdings Inc, Block Inc, StoneCo, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, S&P Global Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd. As of 2021Q3, Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd owns 24 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sea Ltd (SE) - 1,224,525 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.06% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 207,679 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.02% Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 3,499,244 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.86% KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 16,377,113 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.33% Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 959,700 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. New Position

Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $331.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.31%. The holding were 959,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd initiated holding in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.05 and $11.15, with an estimated average price of $11.1. The stock is now traded at around $11.800100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 89.86%. The purchase prices were between $74.69 and $121.84, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $56.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 3,499,244 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 77.33%. The purchase prices were between $15.64 and $46.95, with an estimated average price of $24.64. The stock is now traded at around $18.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 16,377,113 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd added to a holding in Block Inc by 65.33%. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $166.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 941,448 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 47.44%. The purchase prices were between $34.68 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $15.451200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 5,766,393 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 30.24%. The purchase prices were between $207.9 and $277.8, with an estimated average price of $235.75. The stock is now traded at around $152.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,003,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52.

Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $408.95 and $454.05, with an estimated average price of $433.31.

Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.65 and $297.53, with an estimated average price of $231.03.

Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9.

Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in Nanobiotix SA. The sale prices were between $11.36 and $15, with an estimated average price of $13.31.

Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in Olema Pharmaceuticals inc. The sale prices were between $22.96 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.02.