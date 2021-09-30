Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd Buys Snowflake Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, KE Holdings Inc, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, S&P Global Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: SNOW, MEKA,
- Added Positions: PDD, BEKE, SQ, STNE, COUP,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, SHOP, TWLO, SE, MELI, TEAM, MDB, INBX,
- Sold Out: PTON, SPGI, BILL, PYPL, NBTX, OLMA, IMCR,
For the details of TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tybourne+capital+management+%28hk%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 1,224,525 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.06%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 207,679 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.02%
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 3,499,244 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.86%
- KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 16,377,113 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.33%
- Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 959,700 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $331.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.31%. The holding were 959,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (MEKA)
Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd initiated holding in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.05 and $11.15, with an estimated average price of $11.1. The stock is now traded at around $11.800100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 89.86%. The purchase prices were between $74.69 and $121.84, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $56.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 3,499,244 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)
Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 77.33%. The purchase prices were between $15.64 and $46.95, with an estimated average price of $24.64. The stock is now traded at around $18.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 16,377,113 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Block Inc (SQ)
Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd added to a holding in Block Inc by 65.33%. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $166.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 941,448 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 47.44%. The purchase prices were between $34.68 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $15.451200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 5,766,393 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 30.24%. The purchase prices were between $207.9 and $277.8, with an estimated average price of $235.75. The stock is now traded at around $152.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,003,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52.Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $408.95 and $454.05, with an estimated average price of $433.31.Sold Out: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.65 and $297.53, with an estimated average price of $231.03.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9.Sold Out: Nanobiotix SA (NBTX)
Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in Nanobiotix SA. The sale prices were between $11.36 and $15, with an estimated average price of $13.31.Sold Out: Olema Pharmaceuticals inc (OLMA)
Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in Olema Pharmaceuticals inc. The sale prices were between $22.96 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.02.
Here is the complete portfolio of TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD. Also check out:
1. TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment