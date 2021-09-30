Logo
VIP Equity-Income Portfolio Buys Packaging Corp of America, Amdocs, Otis Worldwide Corp, Sells Merck Inc, The Travelers Inc, AbbVie Inc

insider
Just now
Investment company VIP Equity-Income Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys Packaging Corp of America, Amdocs, Otis Worldwide Corp, Open Text Corp, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, sells Merck Inc, The Travelers Inc, AbbVie Inc, Siemens AG, Norfolk Southern Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VIP Equity-Income Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, VIP Equity-Income Portfolio owns 123 stocks with a total value of $6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VIP Equity-Income Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vip+equity-income+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VIP Equity-Income Portfolio
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,378,675 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio.
  2. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 4,042,009 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio.
  3. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 463,768 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio.
  4. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 3,002,968 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio.
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 814,196 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio.
Added: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)

VIP Equity-Income Portfolio added to a holding in Packaging Corp of America by 105.28%. The purchase prices were between $131.52 and $153.94, with an estimated average price of $142.67. The stock is now traded at around $133.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 261,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

VIP Equity-Income Portfolio added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 56.13%. The purchase prices were between $82 and $92.37, with an estimated average price of $87.91. The stock is now traded at around $86.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 508,630 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)

VIP Equity-Income Portfolio added to a holding in Amdocs Ltd by 30.27%. The purchase prices were between $75.13 and $79.46, with an estimated average price of $77.41. The stock is now traded at around $74.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 848,633 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

VIP Equity-Income Portfolio added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 21.55%. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $36.07, with an estimated average price of $34.97. The stock is now traded at around $35.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,291,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Open Text Corp (OTEX)

VIP Equity-Income Portfolio added to a holding in Open Text Corp by 35.81%. The purchase prices were between $61.82 and $69.44, with an estimated average price of $65.75. The stock is now traded at around $60.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 616,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Hitachi Ltd (6501)

VIP Equity-Income Portfolio added to a holding in Hitachi Ltd by 72.68%. The purchase prices were between $5945 and $6933, with an estimated average price of $6382.59. The stock is now traded at around $6242.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 269,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

VIP Equity-Income Portfolio sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $239.24 and $273.35, with an estimated average price of $256.57.

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

VIP Equity-Income Portfolio sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81.

Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)

VIP Equity-Income Portfolio sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $47.96 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $50.58.

Sold Out: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

VIP Equity-Income Portfolio sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $146.98 and $167.5, with an estimated average price of $159.39.

Sold Out: The Kroger Co (KR)

VIP Equity-Income Portfolio sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $37.41 and $47.31, with an estimated average price of $42.



Here is the complete portfolio of VIP Equity-Income Portfolio. Also check out:

1. VIP Equity-Income Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. VIP Equity-Income Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VIP Equity-Income Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VIP Equity-Income Portfolio keeps buying
