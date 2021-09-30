VIP Equity-Income Portfolio Buys Packaging Corp of America, Amdocs, Otis Worldwide Corp, Sells Merck Inc, The Travelers Inc, AbbVie Inc

- Added Positions: PKG, DOX, OTIS, OTEX, KDP, 6501, BURL, CR, LAMR, HII,
- Reduced Positions: MRK, TRV, ABBV, SIE, IMO, MAERSK B,
- Sold Out: NSC, CVX, WRK, WCN, KR,
These are the top 5 holdings of VIP Equity-Income Portfolio
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,378,675 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio.
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 4,042,009 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio.
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 463,768 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio.
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 3,002,968 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio.
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 814,196 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio.
VIP Equity-Income Portfolio added to a holding in Packaging Corp of America by 105.28%. The purchase prices were between $131.52 and $153.94, with an estimated average price of $142.67. The stock is now traded at around $133.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 261,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
VIP Equity-Income Portfolio added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 56.13%. The purchase prices were between $82 and $92.37, with an estimated average price of $87.91. The stock is now traded at around $86.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 508,630 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)
VIP Equity-Income Portfolio added to a holding in Amdocs Ltd by 30.27%. The purchase prices were between $75.13 and $79.46, with an estimated average price of $77.41. The stock is now traded at around $74.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 848,633 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)
VIP Equity-Income Portfolio added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 21.55%. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $36.07, with an estimated average price of $34.97. The stock is now traded at around $35.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,291,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Open Text Corp (OTEX)
VIP Equity-Income Portfolio added to a holding in Open Text Corp by 35.81%. The purchase prices were between $61.82 and $69.44, with an estimated average price of $65.75. The stock is now traded at around $60.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 616,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Hitachi Ltd (6501)
VIP Equity-Income Portfolio added to a holding in Hitachi Ltd by 72.68%. The purchase prices were between $5945 and $6933, with an estimated average price of $6382.59. The stock is now traded at around $6242.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 269,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
VIP Equity-Income Portfolio sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $239.24 and $273.35, with an estimated average price of $256.57.Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
VIP Equity-Income Portfolio sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81.Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)
VIP Equity-Income Portfolio sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $47.96 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $50.58.Sold Out: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)
VIP Equity-Income Portfolio sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $146.98 and $167.5, with an estimated average price of $159.39.Sold Out: The Kroger Co (KR)
VIP Equity-Income Portfolio sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $37.41 and $47.31, with an estimated average price of $42.
Here is the complete portfolio of VIP Equity-Income Portfolio.
1. VIP Equity-Income Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. VIP Equity-Income Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VIP Equity-Income Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VIP Equity-Income Portfolio keeps buying
