INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Talkspace, Inc. (TALK, TALKW) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Talkspace, Inc. (“Talkspace” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TALK, TALKW) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

On November 15, 2021, Talkspace announced that its co-founder and CEO had resigned. Later that same day, the Company released its third quarter financial results, revealing that its net revenue “came in below management expectations due to a lower number of [business-to-consumer] customers and a one-time non-cash reserve adjustment for credit losses on receivables related to prior periods.”

On this news, Talkspace’s stock fell $1.23, or 36%, to close at $2.16 per share on November 16, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

