Watts Water Technologies Named One of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2022" by Newsweek

For the third consecutive year, Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS), a leading global manufacturer of plumbing, heating, and water quality products and solutions, has been named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek magazine.

The Company is being recognized as one of the top 500 most responsible companies from 2,000 of the largest U.S. firms, spanning 14 industries. Honorees were selected based on a detailed analysis of publicly available key performance indicators derived from corporate social responsibility and sustainability reports, as well as an independent survey of more than 11,000 U.S. residents.

This year, Watts was ranked in the Top 100, and placed fourth within the industry.

“For over 145 years, Watts has built a diverse portfolio of technologies and solutions that safeguard the flow of water, improve water conservation and drive energy efficiencies,” said Robert J. Pagano, Jr., CEO and President. “We are honored to receive this recognition for the third year in a row, as we continue working to advance our commitment as a responsible corporate citizen to promote an economically, socially and environmentally sustainable future.”

To learn more about Watts’ Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts, read the company’s Sustainability Report or visit www.watts.com%2Four-story%2Fsustainability.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The company employs 4,800 people across 27 countries. For more information, visit www.watts.com.

