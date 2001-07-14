The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Sleep Number Corporation (“Sleep Number” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SNBR) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 21, 2021, Sleep Number released its first quarter 2021 financial results, missing consensus sales estimates as a result of supply chain disruptions due to Winter Storm Uri in February 2021. Specifically, “more than $50 million of deliveries (two weeks) shifted out of the quarter due to temporary foam supply constraints,” representing nearly 9% of the Company’s entire sales for the quarter.

On this news, Sleep Number’s stock fell $14.80, or 12%, to close at $110.13 per share on April 22, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on July 20, 2021, Sleep Number released its second quarter 2021 financial results. Once again, the results missed consensus estimates, and the Company blamed on supply constraints and component shortages.

On this news, Sleep Number’s stock fell $14.46, or 12.88%, to close at $97.78 per share on July 21, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

