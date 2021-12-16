OUTFRONT Media Acquires Out Of Home Assets In Grand Rapids

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

OUTFRONT Media Acquires Out Of Home Assets In Grand Rapids

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

OUTFRONT Dominates Grand Rapids Market Following Asset Acquisition from Grand Rapids Outdoor

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (

NYSE:OUT, Financial) announced it has acquired 29 Digital and 87 Static faces from Grand Rapids Outdoor, 90% of which are in the Grand Rapids metropolitan area with the balance in Detroit. These new assets expand OUTFRONT's portfolio within the Grand Rapids area – making the OOH company's inventory invaluable for advertisers looking to target consumers in the market.

outfront_media_logo.jpg

Grand Rapids is among the fastest growing metropolitan areas in Michigan, with a thriving downtown and flourishing suburbs. OUTFRONT's inventory provides unprecedented coverage to the west side of the state. The premium digital assets and traditional static billboards add to the existing plant, providing unparalleled exposure for clients in this booming city.

"This acquisition adds to our presence in Grand Rapids, complementing and extending our coverage across Michigan's second largest market," said Jeremy Male, CEO of OUTFRONT. "We are excited to have the ability to offer our clients more access to the growing audience in Grand Rapids – especially with a multitude of digital displays in high profile areas."

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contact:


Investors:

Media:

Stephan Bisson

Courtney Richards

Vice President, Investor Relations

Senior PR & Events Specialist

(212) 297-6573

(646) 876-9404

[email protected]

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY10564&sd=2021-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outfront-media-acquires-out-of-home-assets-in-grand-rapids-301446738.html

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY10564&Transmission_Id=202112161202PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY10564&DateId=20211216
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment