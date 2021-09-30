VIP Value Portfolio Buys M&T Bank Corp, Crane Co, Dollar Tree Inc, Sells Comcast Corp, Wells Fargo, Capital One Financial Corp

- New Purchases: MTB, DLTR, WPM, AEO, ATGE,
- Added Positions: CR, GOOGL, APO, POLY, CNQ, SYF, LBTYK, ARNC, VOYA, RGA, BECN, XOM, AMP, HES, BG, TROX, PRMW,
- Reduced Positions: PHM, IPG, EBAY, OLN, CZR, VST, AZN, CNC, CI, AFG, BJ, SSNC, ROG, TRV, LH, AIZ, BMY, ELS, DAR, FCNCA, TMUS, LPLA, KEX, LAZ, SLM, SNY, UNVR, OMF, BLDR, FLEX, BK, MO, ALSN, LNG, CUBE, MHK, MDU,
- Sold Out: CMCSA, WFC, COF, COLD, FFH, NOMD, WRK,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,003 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.09%
- The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) - 67,167 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 152,438 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.53%
- AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 140,019 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.62%
- Roche Holding AG (ROG) - 22,018 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12%
VIP Value Portfolio initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.99 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $138.71. The stock is now traded at around $154.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 49,772 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
VIP Value Portfolio initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.54 and $106.32, with an estimated average price of $96.18. The stock is now traded at around $137.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 30,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)
VIP Value Portfolio initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.68 and $58.36, with an estimated average price of $54.92. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 74,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)
VIP Value Portfolio initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $37.61, with an estimated average price of $31.79. The stock is now traded at around $23.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 81,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE)
VIP Value Portfolio initiated holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $39.66, with an estimated average price of $37.15. The stock is now traded at around $28.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 55,839 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Crane Co (CR)
VIP Value Portfolio added to a holding in Crane Co by 1753.85%. The purchase prices were between $87.04 and $104.09, with an estimated average price of $95.85. The stock is now traded at around $99.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 48,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
VIP Value Portfolio added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 25.09%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2897.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,003 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
VIP Value Portfolio added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 84.69%. The purchase prices were between $55.97 and $64.23, with an estimated average price of $60.19. The stock is now traded at around $69.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 72,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Plantronics Inc (POLY)
VIP Value Portfolio added to a holding in Plantronics Inc by 122.69%. The purchase prices were between $25.71 and $39.25, with an estimated average price of $31.48. The stock is now traded at around $28.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 110,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)
VIP Value Portfolio added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 22.81%. The purchase prices were between $39.01 and $46.31, with an estimated average price of $42.39. The stock is now traded at around $50.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 184,213 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
VIP Value Portfolio added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 25.17%. The purchase prices were between $44.8 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $47.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 118,411 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
VIP Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
VIP Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23.Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
VIP Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $152.46 and $177.73, with an estimated average price of $163.01.Sold Out: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
VIP Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $36.68.Sold Out: Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FFH)
VIP Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $508.95 and $574, with an estimated average price of $546.Sold Out: Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD)
VIP Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.94 and $28.57, with an estimated average price of $27.15.Reduced: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)
VIP Value Portfolio reduced to a holding in PulteGroup Inc by 31.57%. The sale prices were between $45.92 and $55.82, with an estimated average price of $52.03. The stock is now traded at around $53.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. VIP Value Portfolio still held 59,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.
