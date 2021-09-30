Logo
VIP Value Portfolio Buys M&T Bank Corp, Crane Co, Dollar Tree Inc, Sells Comcast Corp, Wells Fargo, Capital One Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company VIP Value Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys M&T Bank Corp, Crane Co, Dollar Tree Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Alphabet Inc, sells Comcast Corp, Wells Fargo, Capital One Financial Corp, Americold Realty Trust, Fairfax Financial Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VIP Value Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, VIP Value Portfolio owns 95 stocks with a total value of $436 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VIP Value Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vip+value+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VIP Value Portfolio
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,003 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.09%
  2. The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) - 67,167 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36%
  3. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 152,438 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.53%
  4. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 140,019 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.62%
  5. Roche Holding AG (ROG) - 22,018 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12%
New Purchase: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

VIP Value Portfolio initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.99 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $138.71. The stock is now traded at around $154.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 49,772 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

VIP Value Portfolio initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.54 and $106.32, with an estimated average price of $96.18. The stock is now traded at around $137.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 30,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

VIP Value Portfolio initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.68 and $58.36, with an estimated average price of $54.92. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 74,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)

VIP Value Portfolio initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $37.61, with an estimated average price of $31.79. The stock is now traded at around $23.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 81,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE)

VIP Value Portfolio initiated holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $39.66, with an estimated average price of $37.15. The stock is now traded at around $28.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 55,839 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Crane Co (CR)

VIP Value Portfolio added to a holding in Crane Co by 1753.85%. The purchase prices were between $87.04 and $104.09, with an estimated average price of $95.85. The stock is now traded at around $99.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 48,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

VIP Value Portfolio added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 25.09%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2897.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,003 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

VIP Value Portfolio added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 84.69%. The purchase prices were between $55.97 and $64.23, with an estimated average price of $60.19. The stock is now traded at around $69.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 72,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Plantronics Inc (POLY)

VIP Value Portfolio added to a holding in Plantronics Inc by 122.69%. The purchase prices were between $25.71 and $39.25, with an estimated average price of $31.48. The stock is now traded at around $28.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 110,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

VIP Value Portfolio added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 22.81%. The purchase prices were between $39.01 and $46.31, with an estimated average price of $42.39. The stock is now traded at around $50.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 184,213 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

VIP Value Portfolio added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 25.17%. The purchase prices were between $44.8 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $47.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 118,411 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

VIP Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

VIP Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23.

Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

VIP Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $152.46 and $177.73, with an estimated average price of $163.01.

Sold Out: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

VIP Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $36.68.

Sold Out: Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FFH)

VIP Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $508.95 and $574, with an estimated average price of $546.

Sold Out: Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD)

VIP Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.94 and $28.57, with an estimated average price of $27.15.

Reduced: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)

VIP Value Portfolio reduced to a holding in PulteGroup Inc by 31.57%. The sale prices were between $45.92 and $55.82, with an estimated average price of $52.03. The stock is now traded at around $53.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. VIP Value Portfolio still held 59,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of VIP Value Portfolio. Also check out:

1. VIP Value Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. VIP Value Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VIP Value Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VIP Value Portfolio keeps buying
