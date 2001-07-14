HomeStreet Bank Extends Services in Hawaii to Meet Commercial Banking Needs

The commercial banking division of HomeStreet Bank is expanding their commercial services into Honolulu, Hawaii. This latest move by HomeStreet aims to provide island business owners, big and small, with a community banking partner alternative.

“We know how important a solid banking relationship is for business owners of all sizes who are looking to grow and expand. For this reason, we’re excited to extend our successful west coast operations to Honolulu,” said Mark K. Mason, President, CEO and Chairman of HomeStreet Bank.

Hawaiian native, Melitajean “Mel” Racadio, will lead the commercial operations on the island. Racadio is a well-known banker in the State of Hawaii for her focus on building and sustaining strong client relationships. She started her career 30 years ago at the Bank of Hawaii and has experience helping business clients from a myriad of different industries with their commercial banking and lending needs. She understands the demands of small business owners within niche markets including medical and dental private practices, as well as, manufacturing, industrial and hospitality.

“We’re thrilled to be establishing a commercial banking presence in Hawaii in the same year we’re commemorating our 100th year anniversary,” said David Parr, EVP, Commercial Banking Director. “The two celebrations fit well together,” he added.

About HomeStreet, Inc.

HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: HMST) (the “Company”) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, serving consumers and businesses in the Western United States and Hawaii through its various operating subsidiaries. The Company’s primary business is community banking, including: commercial real estate lending, commercial lending, residential construction lending, single family residential lending, retail banking, private banking, and insurance services. Its principal subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. HomeStreet Bank is the winner of the 2022 “Best Small Bank” in Washington Newsweek magazine award. Visit www.homestreet.com or our investor relations website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.homestreet.com to learn more.

