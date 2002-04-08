Millicom (TIGO), a leader in its region in Climate Change performance by CDP

Millicom ( TIGO, Financial), a leader in its region in Climate Change performance by CDP

Millicom’s efforts to adapt and mitigate the effects of climate change across its Latin American businesses are a key area of focus.

Luxembourg,December 16, 2021 – Millicom , a leading provider of fixed and mobile services operating under the TIGO brand in Latin America, has obtained a score of ‘B’ in CDP’s Climate Change report for the third consecutive year. The score cements Millicom’s position as a leader in Latin America in addressing the challenges posed by climate change. Moreover, Millicom’s score places it above the global average and on par with the European region average.

CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) is a not-for-profit organization that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. It is recognized as the gold standard for environmental disclosure, a critical element for measuring climate action globally.

Climate change is a key area of concern for Millicom’s business and stakeholders. The company plans to announce Paris-aligned emissions reduction targets in the near future, recognizing and embracing its role as an agent of positive change for communities, employees and customers in Latin America. Millicom tracks its performance in managing climate risks on an ongoing basis to provide shareholders with a comprehensive analysis of its strategy for managing climate risks and opportunities.

In its investments to develop state-of-the art technology to connect its markets and expand its services, Millicom contemplates how it can become more energy-efficient, and gradually decarbonize electricity consumption by relying on innovative energy sourcing models and market instruments, such as the Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) it has in Panama. Last year, Millicom ran a successful pilot in Honduras to deploy solar and smart power management systems, delivering enhanced service stability and energy/fuel efficiency. These systems are expected to be rolled out in three additional country operations over the next five years.

Karim Lesina, Millicom’s EVP Chief External Affairs Officer, said: “At Millicom, we believe that our industry overall has an important role to play in impacting climate change. It’s also a key pillar of our environmental, society and governance agenda. Our yearly CDP submission goes a long way in providing us objective and quantifiable analysis of how we perform so that our climate-related actions and decisions are data based. As we look into the future, we want to contribute in creating a business environment which is responsible and sustainable; this is a priority in connecting our communities through our digital highways.”

