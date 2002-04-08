Millicom (TIGO), a leader in its region in Climate Change performance by CDP

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Millicom (TIGO), a leader in its region in Climate Change performance by CDP

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Millicom (

TIGO, Financial), a leader in its region in Climate Change performance by CDP

Millicom’s efforts to adapt and mitigate the effects of climate change across its Latin American businesses are a key area of focus.

Luxembourg,December 16, 2021Millicom, a leading provider of fixed and mobile services operating under the TIGO brand in Latin America, has obtained a score of ‘B’ in CDP’s Climate Change report for the third consecutive year. The score cements Millicom’s position as a leader in Latin America in addressing the challenges posed by climate change. Moreover, Millicom’s score places it above the global average and on par with the European region average.

CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) is a not-for-profit organization that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. It is recognized as the gold standard for environmental disclosure, a critical element for measuring climate action globally.

Climate change is a key area of concern for Millicom’s business and stakeholders. The company plans to announce Paris-aligned emissions reduction targets in the near future, recognizing and embracing its role as an agent of positive change for communities, employees and customers in Latin America. Millicom tracks its performance in managing climate risks on an ongoing basis to provide shareholders with a comprehensive analysis of its strategy for managing climate risks and opportunities.

In its investments to develop state-of-the art technology to connect its markets and expand its services, Millicom contemplates how it can become more energy-efficient, and gradually decarbonize electricity consumption by relying on innovative energy sourcing models and market instruments, such as the Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) it has in Panama. Last year, Millicom ran a successful pilot in Honduras to deploy solar and smart power management systems, delivering enhanced service stability and energy/fuel efficiency. These systems are expected to be rolled out in three additional country operations over the next five years.

Karim Lesina, Millicom’s EVP Chief External Affairs Officer, said: “At Millicom, we believe that our industry overall has an important role to play in impacting climate change. It’s also a key pillar of our environmental, society and governance agenda. Our yearly CDP submission goes a long way in providing us objective and quantifiable analysis of how we perform so that our climate-related actions and decisions are data based. As we look into the future, we want to contribute in creating a business environment which is responsible and sustainable; this is a priority in connecting our communities through our digital highways.”

To learn more, visit Millicom’s website or explore CDP’s 2021 scores.

-END-

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Director Corporate Communications
+1 786-628-5300
[email protected]




Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications
+1 305-929-5417
[email protected]		 Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1 786-628-5270 [email protected]



Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations

+1 786-628-5303 [email protected]

About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle® services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2020, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 55 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit: millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Attachment

ti?nf=MTAwMDU4NDM1NyM0MDExMjI2NDcjMjAwMTYxNQ==
Millicom-International-Cellula.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment