Wrike Releases New Capabilities To Automatically Predict Project Success; Makes Recommendations To Save Time, Optimize Resources

Wrike, the most powerful collaborative work management platform, now part of Citrix, has expanded its Work Intelligence™ features to include AI Project Risk Prediction which automatically assesses a project’s potential for success, raises red flags, and recommends adjustments to improve project planning and increase the chance of timely completion. In addition, new smart assignee and mention selectors, as well as smart search capabilities, guide workers on how to effectively provide visibility into and assign work.

The increasing magnitude and complexity of project dependencies, communication, engagements, and interactions makes it difficult to quickly assess the risk of projects and keep them on track. Using Wrike’s Knowledge Graph that leverages data from millions of projects, including project complexity, number of completed and overdue tasks, task activity, owner’s previous projects, and more, AI Project Risk Prediction is able to quickly and easily estimate risk level from the beginning of the project to its final stage. The predictions can be used as inputs to the Automation Engine to trigger actions that automate the activation of different scenarios to remedy the project risk. This allows teams to take action in a timely manner to reduce or even avoid delays.

“Workplace complexities continue to rise as we navigate new hybrid working conditions,” says Senior Vice President and Wrike General Manager, Citrix, Andrew Filev. “The volume of applications, activities, and projects have increased, posing new challenges for teams. We understand the transformation work has undergone over the past few years and have been very intentional about product updates aimed at simplifying work. By building a highly intelligent work management platform, we save teams time and help them avoid costly mistakes.”

In addition to AI Project Risk Prediction, Wrike has released smart search and smart assignee and mention selectors, which are also based on the Knowledge Graph. Unlike other work management solutions, Wrike is reducing the risk of human error and creating a better user experience with intelligent, machine learning-based recommendations on @ mentions, assignments, and search results. The new selectors help avoid cross-functional interruptions caused by incorrect cross-tagging and unwanted content sharing, while making the overall work experience more intuitive. The new smart search has enhanced results, relevance, and search tabs, as well as an extended list of search commands.

“Wrike has unrivaled expertise when it comes to understanding how work works,” continues Filev. “With more than 15 years of user experience adding up to millions of data points, we’re able to use our Knowledge Graph to build out a suite of Work Intelligence features that actually accelerate the pace of effective work. With these new smart platform features we are further empowering our customers to make quick, intelligent decisions about work so they can focus on the end result.”

AI Project Risk Prediction is available now to Business, Enterprise, and Pinnacle customers.

Smart assignee and mention selectors and smart search are available now to all users.

For more information about these new Work Intelligence features, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wrike.com%2Fblog%2Fwrike-work-intelligence-ai-project-risk-prediction%2F

For Citrix Investors

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion and is subject to change without notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.

About Wrike

Wrike, a Citrix company, is the most intelligent, versatile work management platform for the enterprise. It can be easily configured for any team and any use case to transform how work gets done. Wrike’s feature-rich platform puts teams in control of their digital workflows, enabling them to focus on the most important work, maximize potential, and accelerate business growth. Customers like Estée Lauder, Hootsuite, Nielsen, Ogilvy, Siemens, and Tiffany & Co. depend on Wrike to help teams plan, manage, and complete work at scale. Wrike is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. For more information, visit: www.wrike.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005958/en/