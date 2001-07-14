The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Everbridge, Inc. (“Everbridge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EVBG) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On December 9, 2021, Everbridge announced the resignation of its CEO. A Bloomberg report noted that the “timing and uncertainty around the circumstances of [the CEO’s] departure combined with the company’s guidance introduces a high degree of uncertainty into the story,” and that there are “more questions than answers at this point.”

On this news, Everbridge’s stock fell $52.37, or 45%, to close at $63 per share on December 10, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com%2FFRC_LAW.

If you purchased Everbridge securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005416/en/