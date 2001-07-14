The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Talkspace, Inc. (TALK, TALKW) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Talkspace, Inc. (“Talkspace” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TALK, TALKW) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 15, 2021, Talkspace announced that its co-founder and CEO had resigned. Later that same day, the Company released its third quarter financial results, revealing that its net revenue “came in below management expectations due to a lower number of [business-to-consumer] customers and a one-time non-cash reserve adjustment for credit losses on receivables related to prior periods.”

On this news, Talkspace’s stock fell $1.23, or 36%, to close at $2.16 per share on November 16, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Talkspace securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

