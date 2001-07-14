Logo
Motorola Solutions Acquires Next Generation 9-1-1 Location Services Provider, 911 Datamaster

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced it has acquired 911 Datamaster, Inc., a Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) data solutions provider.

911 Datamaster’s suite of NG9-1-1 location solutions helps ensure that emergency calls are accurately located and routed based on the caller’s location, enabling a faster response from first responders. Location services are essential given an estimated 240 million calls are made to 9-1-1 in the U.S. each year, and in most areas, 80% or more are from wireless devices with no fixed location.

“NG9-1-1 location solutions are vital to the 9-1-1 workflow, ensuring calls are routed correctly and call-takers have the best information to respond to the citizens they serve every day,” said Mahesh Saptharishi, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Motorola Solutions. “With 911 Datamaster’s technology, we continue to enhance our integrated command center software suite that is trusted by agencies across North America to manage their operations with greater efficiency, accuracy and safety.”

This acquisition reinforces Motorola Solutions’ commitment to being a leader in command center solutions and further supports 9-1-1 call centers’ unique organizational workflows as they transition to NG9-1-1 technologies.

“We are excited to join Motorola Solutions at this critical time in the industry,” said Scott Krehbiel, CEO, 911 Datamaster. “Together, we can deliver advanced NG9-1-1 capabilities to modernize call centers with technological advancements that better protect and support their communities.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, video security & access control and command center software, bolstered by managed & support services, create the most integrated technology ecosystem to make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

Motorola Solutions Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable federal securities law. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and generally include words such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “estimates” and similar expressions. The company can give no assurance that any actual or future results or events discussed in these statements will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements represent the company’s views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing the company’s views as of any subsequent date. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results or events discussed in these statements to differ materially from the statements contained in this release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Motorola Solutions’ ability to integrate the products and services into its portfolio and offerings to customers. Motorola Solutions cautions the reader that the risks and uncertainties below, as well as those in Part I Item 1A of Motorola Solutions' 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, in Part II Item 1A of Motorola Solutions’ 2021 Third Quarter Report on Form 10-Q, and in its other SEC filings available for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on Motorola Solutions’ website at www.motorolasolutions.com, could cause Motorola Solutions’ actual results or events discussed in these statements to differ materially from those estimated or predicted in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties cannot be controlled by Motorola Solutions and factors that may impact forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Motorola Solutions’ ability to successfully integrate and operate 911 Datamaster. Motorola Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement or risk factor, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211216005818r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005818/en/

