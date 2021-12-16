White House Science Advisor Visits Darling Ingredients' Joint-Venture Renewable Diesel Facility

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

White House Science Advisor Visits Darling Ingredients' Joint-Venture Renewable Diesel Facility

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 16, 2021

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), hosted Dr. Eric S. Lander, President Biden's Science Advisor and Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology, at its joint-venture renewable diesel facility, Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), in Norco, Louisiana. The goal of Dr. Lander's visit was to learn more about the emerging sustainable energy industry and its supporting infrastructure. Dr. Lander was accompanied by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards for the tour and discussion.

Darling_Ingredients_sustainable_ingredients.jpg

Dr. Lander was shown the process of converting fats into a renewable diesel fuel and how it fits into the catalogue of sustainable solutions that improve the environment and human health. Dr. Lander toured the facility to see the process in action and met the team responsible for the day-to-day operations. Dr. Lander talked to employees about the path they took to the field of sustainable fuel to better understand the future workforce needs of such growing operations.

"It was a pleasure to talk with Dr. Lander about the work we are doing here at DGD," said Sandra Dudley, Executive Vice President, Renewables and U.S. Specialty Operations. "His expertise in a variety of disciplines and interest in a more sustainable America speaks volumes about the future of renewable fuels in this country."

On the tour, Dr. Lander saw DGD's recently completed 400-million-gallon expansion (DGD 2) which brings total renewable diesel capacity to 690 million gallons. Construction on DGD 3 in Port Arthur, Texas is scheduled for a 2023 completion which will bring production to almost 1.2 billion gallons.

About Darling

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is a world leading producer of organic ingredients, generating a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. Darling Ingredients named one of the 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders in 2021, to learn more Darling Ingredients: The greenest Company on the planet - 50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders (50climateleaders.com). The Company sells its ingredients around the globe and works to strengthen our promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing our services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, currently producing approximately 290 million gallons of renewable diesel annually which products reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.

For more information contact:

Investors/Media
Melissa Gaither
VP, Global Communications & Sustainability
+1 (972) 281-4478
[email protected]

Darling_Ingredients_Sandy_Dudley_and_Dr_Eric_Lander.jpg

Darling_Ingredients_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA10627&sd=2021-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/white-house-science-advisor-visits-darling-ingredients-joint-venture-renewable-diesel-facility-301446856.html

SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA10627&Transmission_Id=202112161330PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA10627&DateId=20211216
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment