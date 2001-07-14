Logo
Alight Strengthens Health Cloud Solution Through Expanded Clinical Guidance

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Alight Solutions (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions, is redefining the healthcare benefits experience, driving improvements in care outcomes, and enhancing overall wellbeing through improved clinical guidance solutions that extend throughout a person’s entire healthcare journey. Clinical guidance solutions build on the Alight+Total+Health solution, which brings together Alight’s robust data engine, analytics, personalized support and consumer-centered tools to help individuals make smarter, more cost-effective health decisions for themselves and their families.

With its expansive team of multi-disciplinary clinical experts, drawn from leading centers of excellence and supported by AI-based predictive tools, Alight’s comprehensive healthcare navigation delivers an exceptional depth of personalized clinical expertise in a true end-to-end solution. Available through the Alight Worklife platform, this powerful suite combines Total Guidance and Clinical Guidance to enable employers to build a healthier workforce by simplifying and improving the way employees make healthcare decisions. Additionally, it provides health plans with a value-added service for members that can be seamlessly integrated into their existing portfolios.

“By bringing clinical healthcare navigation together with Alight’s engagement platform, we are changing the way employees engage with healthcare,” said Kevin Kickhaefer, executive vice president of healthcare navigation at Alight. “We are at the forefront of driving behavioral change and improving clinical outcomes in a way that is truly impactful for employees.”

Alight’s clinical support includes access to expert medical opinions, medical and surgical decision support, and healthcare provider recommendations, as well as specialty care navigation support. Medical Allies, a multi-disciplinary team of medical researchers, nurses, and physicians, provide clinical education and navigation support to help people make more informed decisions during their healthcare journey, such as finding the right healthcare provider and coordinating care for complex health conditions.

To further grow its clinical guidance solutions, Alight added Bipin Mistry, M.D. as chief medical officer. In this role, Dr. Mistry leads Alight’s clinical experts to engage and support people through their healthcare experience. Dr. Mistry brings extensive experience as a physician leader in healthcare delivery systems. He is board certified in Internal Medicine, a member of the Royal College of Physicians, and a Senior Fellow in Hospital Medicine. In addition to his medical degree, Dr. Mistry earned a Master’s in Business Administration from the Babson F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business. He brings a deep understanding of healthcare analytics and value-based care.

About Alight Solutions

With an unwavering belief that a company’s success starts with its people, Alight Solutions is a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions. Leveraging proprietary AI and data analytics, Alight optimizes business process as a service (BPaaS) to deliver superior outcomes for employees and employers across a comprehensive portfolio of services. Alight allows employees to enrich their health, wealth and work while enabling global organizations to achieve a high-performance culture. Alight’s 15,000 dedicated colleagues serve more than 30 million employees and family members. Learn how Alight helps organizations of all sizes, including over 70% of the Fortune 100 at alight.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216006004/en/

