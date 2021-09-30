Morningstar Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and ETF Fund Flows for November 2021

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today reported estimated U.S. mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) flows for November 2021. Long-term mutual funds and ETFs collected $81 billion in November 2021, in line with October's $84 billion intake. Passively managed strategies' $83 billion intake represented nearly all of November's inflows while active strategies had outflows of $2 billion.

Morningstar's report about U.S. fund flows for November 2021 is available here. Highlights from the report include:

ETFs, the vast majority of which are passively managed, had a $78 billion intake, while open-end funds had approximately $3 billion of inflows. Taxable-bond funds' $26 billion inflow led all category groups, though their pace of inflows has slowed since earlier in the year.

intake, while open-end funds had approximately of inflows. Taxable-bond funds' inflow led all category groups, though their pace of inflows has slowed since earlier in the year. Inflation-protected bond funds extended their record year with $8.3 billion of inflows in November.

of inflows in November. U.S. equity funds had $19.5 billion of inflows in November driven by demand for passively managed offerings.

of inflows in November driven by demand for passively managed offerings. After a strong start to the year, international equity funds' intake was less than U.S. equity funds' for the second consecutive month. Their $16 billion inflow in November was similarly driven by flows into passive funds.

inflow in November was similarly driven by flows into passive funds. Alternative funds have collected at least $2 billion in every month in 2021, led by the options-trading category's $12.6 billion year-to-date inflow. Many funds in this category offer hedged exposure to equity markets, suggesting investors may be seeking ways to mitigate their downside risk if the current bull rally reverses course.

in every month in 2021, led by the options-trading category's year-to-date inflow. Many funds in this category offer hedged exposure to equity markets, suggesting investors may be seeking ways to mitigate their downside risk if the current bull rally reverses course. Interest in funds with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives remained strong in November with $6.2 billion of inflows. Flows into funds with sustainability mandates incorporated into their prospectuses, as measured by Morningstar, were positive across all seven U.S. category groups offering such options.

of inflows. Flows into funds with sustainability mandates incorporated into their prospectuses, as measured by Morningstar, were positive across all seven U.S. category groups offering such options. Vanguard led fund families in November 2021 with $29.3 billion of inflows. Vanguard has pulled in more money for the year to date, $357 billion , than the combination of its three next-closest competitors: iShares, Fidelity, and State Street, $353 billion .

