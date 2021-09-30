Forum Funds Buys Fiserv Inc, Tricon Residential Inc, CAE Inc

New Purchases: TCN,

Investment company Forum Funds Current Portfolio ) buys Fiserv Inc, Tricon Residential Inc, CAE Inc, Mastercard Inc, Arthur J. Gallagher during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Forum Funds. As of 2021Q3, Forum Funds owns 27 stocks with a total value of $57 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Forum Funds initiated holding in Tricon Residential Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.2 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $12.27. The stock is now traded at around $14.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Forum Funds added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75. The stock is now traded at around $105.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Forum Funds added to a holding in CAE Inc by 29.41%. The purchase prices were between $26.81 and $31.69, with an estimated average price of $29.65. The stock is now traded at around $23.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 88,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Forum Funds added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 44.74%. The purchase prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $350.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Forum Funds added to a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $136.64 and $154.04, with an estimated average price of $143.08. The stock is now traded at around $166.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Forum Funds added to a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.38 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.37. The stock is now traded at around $8.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Forum Funds added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $66.68 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $71.45. The stock is now traded at around $84.719700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.